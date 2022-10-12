Week of Oct. 3 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 3 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

It’s the third week of the 2022-23 broadcast season, and ABC’s Good Morning America has managed to remain the top morning news show for the third straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54. This is the first time in eight years that GMA has managed to achieve this feat.

However, all three morning shows experienced week-to-week declines in both total viewers and adults 24-54, likely a result of the temporary lull in the news cycle.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.61 million total viewers and 735,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of October 3. Compared to the previous week, that’s -8% in total viewers and -2% in adults 25-54.

When comparing GMA’s performance to the same week in 2021, ABC’s morning show saw declines in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at -6% and -8%, respectively.

NBC’s Today show remained in second place in both total viewers and adults 25-54, averaging 2.81 million total viewers and 706,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 3.

After trailing GMA by just 1,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo the previous week, the Today show slipped further down, widening the gap between the two by 29,000 viewers.

Compared to the previous week, Today is -3% in total viewers and -6% in the adults 25-54 demo.

When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2021, Today show is -6% in total viewers and -20% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings had 2.37 million total viewers and 531,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 3. That’s -3% in total viewers and -4% in the adults 25-54 demo compared to the previous week.

Looking at the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is -5% in total viewers but up +1% in the adults 25-54 demo – the only morning show to register growth within any of the demos when compared to 2021.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Oct. 3:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,061,000 2,813,000 2,374,000 • A25-54: 735,000 706,000 531,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/3/22), Previous Week (w/o 9/26/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/4/21).Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 – 10/9/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 – 10/10w/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.