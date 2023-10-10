Week of Oct. 2 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Split First Place

ABC News’ Good Morning America bounced back on the Nielsen ratings front, recording strong audience gains when compared to the previous week, both in the Adults 25-54 demo and in total viewers. GMA was also the only morning show to register week-to-week gains in both measured demos.

NBC News’ Today, however, remained the No. 1 morning show in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demo, while GMA continued to hold the top with total viewers.

For the week of October 2, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged more than 3.06 million total viewers and 673,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was up nicely in total viewers by +5 % and +13% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was flat in total viewers and was down by -8% in the A25-54 demo.

Today was in second place in total viewers with 2.74 million total viewers but ruled the A25-54 demo with 699,000 viewers on average. NBC’s morning show extended its win streak in this demo to eight consecutive weeks. Today was down in total viewers and the key demo by -2% and -1%, respectively, from the prior week. Compared to the same week in 2022, the show was down in total viewers by -3% and -1% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings was the No. 3 morning show with 2.18 million total viewers and 430,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 2. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was flat in total viewers and down -2% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings, like GMA, hemorrhaged viewers; it was down in total viewers and down by double digits in A25-54 demo by -8% and -19%, respectively.

CBS Mornings’ sibling offering, CBS Saturday Morning earned its first win over NBC’s Saturday Today in total viewers in nearly a year (since November 2022), and delivered its largest audience since July (1.77 million total viewers and 278,000 A25-54 viewers from 7-9 a.m. ET).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of October 2, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,064,000 2,737,000 2,181,000 • A25-54: 673,000 699,000 430,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/2/23), Previous Week (w/o 9/25/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/26/22). Most Current Data Stream: 2022-2023 Season (9/25 – 10/9/22) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19 – 10/2/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.