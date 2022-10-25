Week of Oct. 17 Evening News Ratings: ABC World News Tonight Remains No. 1, Gains Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir hold onto its No. 1 ranking this past week — meaning it has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 203 of the past 204 weeks in average total viewers—and 132 of the last 134 weeks among adults 25-54.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Oct. 17, World News Tonight averaged 7.68 million total linear viewers, the second-largest audience of any U.S. TV show, excluding sports programming. The newscast also averaged 1.275 million adults 25-54 this past week. The 7.68 million total viewer average represents a slight week-to-week decline (down less than -1%) while the newscast’s 1.275 million A25-54 figure is +2% from the prior week (Oct. 10). Relative to the same week one year ago. (Oct. 18, 2021), however, WNT is down -3% in total viewers and -6% among adults 25-54

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, unlike its ABC and CBS competition, posted week-to-week viewer growth across the board. The second-ranked evening newscast averaged more than 6.54 million total viewers on linear this past week, which is up +2% from the prior week and the newscast’s largest total audience in three weeks. Nightly also averaged 1.065 million adults 25-54 on linear, which happens to be +3% from the previous week. That said, NBC’s evening newscast is -3% in total viewers and -9% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week, as all three major evening newscasts continue to post year-over-year viewer losses.

According to data from Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals—and the YouTube Analytics Portal, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News earned an average of 712,000 views and 546,000 viewers last week.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged more than 4.68 million total linear viewers this past week. That’s +3% from the previous week, a more substantial week to week gain that what its competition saw. However, the 4.68 million viewer number happens to be -4% from the year-ago week. Additionally, Evening News averaged 758,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -3% from the previous week and a -15% decline from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of Oct. 17, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,684,000 6,543,000 4,683,000 • A25-54: 1,275,000 1,065,000 758,000



Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/17/22), Previous Week (w/o 10/10/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/18/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 – 10/23/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 – 10/24/22). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.