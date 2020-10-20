Week of Oct. 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place, Post Week-to-Week Losses

Good Morning America and Today split first place in the morning show ratings race for the 10th straight week. For the week of Oct. 12, GMA averaged the most total viewers (3.46 million), while Today captured the most adults 25-54 ( 965,000).

This is according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day for the fourth week of the 2020-2021 season.

By averaging 965,000 adults 25-54 this past week, Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 category for 60 consecutive weeks.

Despite the first-place finish, 965,000 isn’t a great number by Today show standards. Compared with the prior week (Oct. 5, 2020), Today was -5% among adults 25-54 and -3% in total viewers. Compared with the year-ago week (Oct. 14, 2019), Today was -12% in total viewers and -18% in the A25-54 demo.

Over on ABC, GMA outperformed Today by 264,000 total viewers, widened its lead both week to week (+29%; versus 205,000) and year to year (+128%; versus 116,000) to its largest margin in over two years—since the week of June 25, 2018.

However, as was true for Today, GMA lost viewers from the prior week: -2% in total viewers and -1% in A25-54 demo viewers. GMA was -8% in total viewers and -15% in adults 25-54 compared to the same week in 2019.

CBS This Morning averaged nearly 2.6 million total viewers and 644,000 A25-54 viewers. The 644,000 represents the broadcast’s largest audience from the measurement in five weeks (+4% week-to-week). The 2.6 million represents -4% from the previous week. The story remains the same on a year-over-year basis. CTM was -6% in total viewers and -12% in adults 25-54 from the year-ago week.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Oct. 12

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,459,000 3,195,000 2,584,000 • A25-54: 931,000 965,000 644,000

Comments