Week of Oct. 10 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 4 Weeks in a Row as Top Morning Show in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

ABC’s Good Morning America remains the top morning news show for the fourth straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54.

This is the first time in eight years, since the 2014-2015 season, that GMA has won the first four weeks of the new broadcast season.

The good news ended there as GMA joined Today and CBS Mornings in experiencing week-to-week declines in total viewers for the week of October 10. GMA and Today also experienced week-to-week declines in adults 25-54, while CBS Mornings remained flat.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.98 million total viewers and 697,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of Oct. 10.

Compared to the previous week, the program is down by -3% in total viewers and -8% in adults 25-54. When comparing GMA’s performance to the same week in 2021, the program saw declines in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at -8% and -9%, respectively.

For the week of Oct. 10, NBC’s Today remained the number two morning show in both total viewers and adults 25-54, averaging 2.775 million and 690,000 viewers, respectively.

Compared to the previous week, NBC’s morning was down by -1% in total viewers and -2% in the adults 25-54 demo. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2021, the Today show was down -13% in total viewers and -21% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings had 2.33 million total viewers and 529,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 10.

Mornings is down by -2% in total viewers and was flat in adults 25-54 compared to the previous week. Looking at the same week in 2021, the show Mornings is down -2% in total viewers and also remained flat in the adults 25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Oct. 10:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,980,000 2,775,000 2,332,000 • A25-54: 697,000 690,000 529,000

