Week of Oct. 10 Evening News Ratings: Top-Ranked World News Tonight Gains Viewers From Previous Week

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Not only did ABC World News Tonight with David Muir hold onto its No. 1 ranking this past week, it also managed to gain viewers from the previous week.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Oct. 10, World News Tonight averaged 7.69 million total viewers, and 1.25 million adults 25-54. WNT has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 202 of the past 203 weeks in average total viewers—and 131 of the last 133 weeks among adults 25-54.

ABC’s weekday evening newscast, which continues to rank as America’s second-most-watched non-sports program, gained +4% in total viewers and +4% in A25-54 viewers from the prior week (Oct. 3). Relative to the comparable week in 2021 (beginning Oct. 11), however, WNT is -3% in total viewers and -9% among adults 25-54

Speaking of NBC, Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 6.39 million total viewers on linear this past week, which is -2% from the prior week and -3% from the year-ago week. Nightly also averaged 1.04 million adults 25-54 on linear, which happens to be -3% from the previous week but -13% from the year-ago week.

According to data from Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals—and the YouTube Analytics Portal, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News earned an average of 809,000 views and 638,000 viewers last week.

Last but never least, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 4.56 million total viewers this past week, just -1% from the previous week but -8% from the year-ago week. The newscast also averaged 778,000 adults 25-54, which is a solid +5% gain from the previous week but a -14% decline from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of Oct. 10, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,688,000 6,393,000 4,560,000 • A25-54: 1,246,000 1,039,000 778,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/10/22), Previous Week (w/o 10/3/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/11/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 – 10/16/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 – 10/17/22). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.