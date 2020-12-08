Week of Nov. 30 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Is the Most-Watched Morning Show

With no NBC Thanksgiving Day festivities to contend with, Good Morning America managed to deliver week-to-week viewership growth and regained its spot as the most-watched morning show throughout the week of Nov. 30, 2020.

Compared to the previous week (Nov. 23), GMA saw +2% growth in total viewers. That’s back-to-back weeks of average total audience growth. The broadcast also delivered +1% growth from the prior week among adults 25-54.

Additionally, the Tuesday, Dec. 1 airing stood as GMA’s 2nd-most-watched telecast in 6 months – since June 1, behind only GMA’s post-presidential Election Day telecast.

However, the year-over-year trend remains poor. Relative to the post-Thanksgiving week 2019, GMA was -8% in total viewers, and -19% among adults 25-54, as younger demos continue to leave the morning TV shows on an annual basis.

Today show, as previously mentioned, slipped back down to No. 2 in total viewers, but maintained its incredible streak at No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54. Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 measurement for 67 consecutive weeks.

Viewership was likely to dip last week after a solid Thanksgiving week, and that certainly happened. The broadcast, relative to the prior week, was -12% in total viewers and -13% among adults 25-54. Year-over-year, Today show was -15% among total viewers and -19% among adults 25-54.

CBS This Morning remained steady in total viewers, but was -3% among adults 25-54 from the prior week. Year-over-year, however, CTM was -4% among total viewers, but lost a quarter of its A25-54 audience (-25%).

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Nov.30

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,605,000 3,355,000 2,844,000 • A25-54: 944,000 1,033,000 602,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/30/20), Previous Week (w/o 11/23/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/2/19). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 12/6/19) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 – 12/8/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

