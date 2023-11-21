Week of Nov. 13 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains Most-Watched Cable Network in Total Day

Below, our basic cable ranker and cable news programming report for the week of November 13, 2023.

NETWORKS

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, the big three cable news networks–Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN–all shed viewers from the prior week. Nevertheless, Fox News retains its usual position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

Advertisement

In total day viewing, FNC averaged 1.23 million total viewers, No. 1 on all of basic cable, and 149,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 2 on all of basic cable behind ESPN (401,000). The 1.23 million and 149,000 are -3% and -4%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior (which was highlighted by coverage of special elections in several states and of the NBC News GOP debate).

In primetime, Fox News averaged nearly 1.84 million total viewers for the week, No. 2 on basic cable, and 213,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 6 on basic cable. The network’s 1.84 million total primetime viewer average for the week is -2% from what the network averaged the previous week, while its 213,000 A25-54 average in primetime is -7% from the week prior.

Changing channels, MSNBC averaged more than 1.24 million total primetime viewers for the week of Nov. 13, No. 4 on all of basic cable (behind FNC, ESPN and Hallmark), and -8% from the week prior. The network additionally averaged 115,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week, more than CNN but No. 19 on all of basic cable and -18% from the week prior.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 833,000 total viewers but just 85,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Nov. 13, -8% and -11%, respectively, from the week prior. The 833,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 3 on basic cable (behind FNC and ESPN ), while the 85,000 A25-54 average is tied with TV Land at No. 11 on all of basic cable.

With no major breaking news events to cover, CNN saw a steep week-to-week audience decline. The network averaged 509,000 total viewers and 110,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, -26% and -35% respectively, from what the network averaged in those categories the previous week. The 509,000 total primetime viewer average places CNN at No. 14 on all of basic cable for the week, and the 110,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 22 on all of basic cable.

In total day, CNN averaged 456,000 total viewers and 87,000 A25-54 viewers, -14% and -17%, respectively, from the week prior. The 456,000 total viewer average places CNN at No. 5 on all of basic cable, while the 87,000 A25-54 average (+2,000 more than MSNBC) places CNN at No. 10 on all of basic cable.

Fox News and CNN trended poorly relative to the year-ago week. Fox News is -23% in total primetime viewers, -33% in the primetime demo, -22% in total day viewers and -31% in the total day demo vs. the week of Nov. 14, 2022. After a positive stretch, CNN is a whopping-42% in total primetime viewers, -46% in the primetime demo, -27% in total day viewers and -34% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC’s year-over-year trend, on the other hand, is more of a mixed bag. The network is -5% in total primetime viewers, -20% in the primetime demo, +2% in total day viewers but -10% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week.

Week of Nov. 13 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,839,000 1,241,000 509,000 • A25-54: 213,000 115,000 110,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,229,000 833,000 456,000 • A25-54: 149,000 85,000 87,000

Below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by Total Viewers and followed by Adults 25-54.