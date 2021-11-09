Week of Nov. 1 Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains Dominant, All 3 Major Cable Newsers Post Week-to-Week Gains Among Adults 25-54

Fox News Channel continues to attract millions of viewers, and just completed an especially strong week, primarily driven by coverage of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the network averaged roughly 1.65 million total viewers in total day during the week of Nov. 1, making it the most-watched basic cable network in the Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 a.m. time period for the 38th consecutive week. The network also averaged 278,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 2 on basic cable . Relative to the previous week (Oct. 25), Fox News gained +15% in average total viewers and +25% in adults 25-54.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.81 million total viewers (No. 2 on basic cable, behind ESPN) and 453,000 adults 25-54 (No. 3 on basic cable, behind ESPN and Paramount Network) last week. That’s +25% in average total viewers and +45% among adults 25-54 from what the network averaged in those two measurements the prior week.

Additionally, Fox News averaged more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined for the 12th straight week.

On the programming front, Tucker Carlson Tonight moved past The Five as the most-watched show on cable news for the week of Nov. 1, averaging 3.68 million viewers and 650,000 adults 25-54. Hannity moved past The Five, and into second place by averaging 3.49 million viewers and 572,000 adults 25-54. The Five (3.4 million), The Ingraham Angle (3.07 million) and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.82 million) round out the top 5 in average total viewers. Fox News had 14 of the 15-most-watched shows on cable news of the week, including the top nine. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show fell to No. 10 in average total viewers (1.92 million), and was once again the top non-Fox News show on cable news for the week.

The aforementioned MSNBC averaged 1.14 million total primetime viewers (No. 5 on basic cable), and 160,000 adults 25-54 in prime time (No. 22 on basic cable) this past week. That’s -1% in total viewers but +14% in the key A25-54 demo from what the network drew in primetime the previous week. The network drew more younger/casual news viewers than usual due to coverage of the aforementioned gubernatorial elections. The network averaged 656,000 total viewers in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. total day daypart (No. 4 overall), but only 79,000 adults 25-54 (No.26 overall) in the time period this past week. That’s -3% in total viewers but +3% in the A25-54 demo.

Andrea Mitchell Reports, Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace and The Beat with Ari Melber all averaged their lowest-rated weeks of the season.

MSNBC beat CNN in average total viewers, but came up short when it came to adults 25-54.

Speaking of CNN, the network averaged 730,000 total viewers in prime time (No. 11 on basic cable) and 491,000 in total day (No. 7 on basic cable) during the week of Nov. 1. When it came to adults 25-54, the network averaged 173,000 viewers in primetime (No. 20 ) and 111,000 in total day (No. 12 on basic cable). Compared to the prior week, the network grew by +22% in average total primetime viewers, and +41% in the primetime demo. The network also gained +6% in total day viewers and +16% in the total day demo, also driven by coverage of the gubernatorial elections on Tuesday.

Despite the growth in various dayparts, Cuomo Primetime averaged 684,000 total viewers last week, a program-low.

Finally, CNN managed to average more adults 25-54 across dayparts, but averaged fewer total viewers than MSNBC.

Week of Nov. 1, 2021 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,646,000 656,000 491,000 • A25-54: 278,000 79,000 111,000

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,809,000 1,136,000 730,000 • A25-54: 453,000 160,000 173,000

Below, the most-watched basic cable networks for the week. The left column is ranked by most to fewest total primetime viewers, and the right column is ranked by most to fewest viewers across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of Nov. 1 (Total Viewers)

Here’s a second cable network ranker, sorted by most to fewest adults 25-54. The left column is primetime, the right is total day.

Week of Nov. 1 (Adults 25-54)