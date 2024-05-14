Week of May 6 Evening News Ratings: CBS Evening News Sees Week-to-Week Gains in Both Measured Categories

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell was the only newscast to see week-to-week ratings growth in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 for the week of May 6, 2024. Its counterparts, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, had mixed results during the same viewing period.

Meanwhile, WNT was the most-watched newscast in all of broadcast and cable in total viewers and among A25-54 viewers. The newscast extended its reign to 284 out of 285 weeks in total viewers and 212 of the last 215 weeks in the demo.

World News Tonight averaged 7.239 million total viewers—a flat result compared to the previous week—and fell below the million mark in the A25-54 demo with 983,000 viewers for a -2% week-to-week drop. Looking at its performance the same week in 2023 (the week beginning May 8), WNT was down in total viewers by -1% and -13% in the demo.

Advertisement

NBC Nightly News remained the No. 2 newscast in total viewers and the demo this past week, averaging 5.903 million viewers and 831,000 viewers, respectively. It was down -2% in total viewers and up +1% in the A25-54 demo compared to the prior week for a five-week high in that category. Placed alongside its 2023 performance, Nightly News was flat in total viewers and dropped in the demo by -5%.

CBS Evening News was in third place with 4.314 million total viewers and 625,000 A25-54 viewers for the week. That represents a respective week-to-week gain of +2% and +1% in the the measured categories. Compared to its year-ago numbers, though, the newscast was down by -2% in total viewers and -7% in the demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of May 6, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,239,000 5,903,000 4,314,000 • A25-54: 983,000 831,000 625,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/6/24), Previous Week (w/o 4/29/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/2/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 5/12/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 5/8/23). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.