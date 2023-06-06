Week of May 29 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place During Memorial Day Holiday Week

The week that kicked off with the Memorial Day holiday saw ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today retain their positions as the most watched shows in total viewers and the key advertiser demo of Adults 25-54, respectively.

GMA didn’t suffer from a post-holiday hangover, as it was the only morning show to register any positive Nielsen ratings gains in either measurement, total viewers and adults 25-54 for the week of May 29.

NOTE: With all shows airing special editions on Monday, this report is based on Tuesday – Friday morning show airings.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3 million total viewers and 593,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA rose by +1% in total viewers for the week of May 29 but saw a decrease of -2% in the adults 25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by double digits, recording -10% and -25% declines, respectively.

NBC’s Today was the No. 2 morning show in total viewers with 2.62 million total viewers for the week of May 29, but remained the number one in the A25-54 demo with 680,000 viewers, extending the winning streak to four weeks. NBC’s morning offering can celebrate that this has been its longest A25-54 demo win streak since April 2022, and it’s the first time Today has won the demo during a Memorial Day holiday week in three years.

Today was down in total viewers by -1% and by -7% in A25-54 when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, it was down in total viewers by -8% and -3% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings remained in third-place for the week of May 29, dropping by -3% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2.20 million total viewers. The broadcast shed -2% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 454,000 A25-54 viewers. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings recorded steep drops in total viewers and the A25-54 demo, -8% and -18%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 29, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,003,000 2,622,000 2,200,000 • A25-54: 593,000 630,000 454,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/29/23), Previous Week (w/o 5/22/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/30/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-6/4/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-5/5/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.