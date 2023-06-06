Week of May 29 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Maintains Substantial Lead During Holiday-Shortened Week

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir is the top-rated national evening newscast yet again.

For the week starting on Memorial Day, ABC News’ evening juggernaut averaged 7.42 million total viewers and more than 1.14 million A25-54 viewers. That’s according to live plus same day data from Nielsen for the week beginning May 29, 2023.

WNT marked its 10th consecutive week as the most-watched regularly-scheduled show across broadcast and cable, and has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 235 of the past 236 weeks in average total viewers—and 164 of the last 166 weeks among Adults 25-54.

World News Tonight gained +0.2% in total viewers (+14,000) but shed -0.2% in A25-54 viewers (-2,000) compared to the week before (week of May 22). Despite the week-to-week drop off in A25-54 viewing, WNT turned in its largest margin of victory over the competition in the demo in nearly 10 months.

ABC’s evening newscast again gained +0.2% in total viewers (+17,000) but shed -15% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week (which also started on Memorial Day). as Americans under 55 increasingly leave linear TV news.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged more than 6.0 million total viewers (No. 3 among all regularly-scheduled broadcast and cable TV programming) with 838,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of May 29. Nightly News is +2% in total viewers, but -3% in A25-54 viewers from the week prior. Additionally, the NBC newscast, compared to the same week in 2022, shed -1% in total viewers and -14% among Adults 25-54.

According to Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals; YouTube Analytics Portal, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News on YouTube reached an average of 873,000 views and 667,000 total viewers last week.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 4.49 million total viewers and 669,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of May 29, +3% and +2%, respectively, from what the newscast drew in those measurements the prior week. The CBS Evening News is +5% in total viewers but -5% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week.

This past week’s Nielsen ratings averages are skewed. For instance, on Memorial Day Monday, all three evening newscasts were coded as specials. On Thursday, World News Tonight was retitled to “WNT-ABC” due to Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. On Friday, World News Tonight was retitled to “WNT-ABC, CBS Evening News was retitled to “CBS Evening-Nws” and NBC Nightly News was retitled to “NBC Nitely News” due to live coverage of President Biden’s address concerning the national debt ceiling. These telecasts are excluded from the weekly and season averages. ABC’s weekly evening news average is based on two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), while CBS’ and NBC’s weekly evening news averages are based on three days (Tuesday-Thursday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of May 29, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,417,000 6,014,000 4,488,000 • A25-54: 1,142,000 838,000 669,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/29/23), Previous Week (w/o 5/22/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/30/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-6/4/23) and Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-6/5/2023). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.