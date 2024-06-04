Week of May 27 Morning News Ratings: No Trump Bump For the A.M. Shows

The Memorial Day holiday may have resulted in a slow Monday, but the week of May 27 ended with some fireworks courtesy of former President Donald Trump‘s hush money trial. Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which resulted in some record Thursday afternoon ratings.

But the morning news shows didn’t experience a similar Trump bump in total viewers or the prized Adults 25-54 demo. All three shows recorded week-to-week drops in either or both of the measured categories, with ABC News’ Good Morning America at least managing to stay flat among total viewers. GMA also narrowed its demo gap with NBC News’ Today, slimming its rival’s lead to under 100,000 viewers.

NOTE: Due to the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, GMA, Today and CBS Mornings were retitled as specials. These special telecasts are excluded from the weekly and season averages, with this week’s averages being based on four days (Tuesday to Friday).

Advertisement

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.840 million total viewers and 469,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week. That’s an increase of 10,000 total viewers compared to the previous week, which translates to a flat week-to-week result. At the same time, the show did see a decrease of -6% in the demo. Looking back at the same week in 2023 (the week of May 29), GMA was down -5% in total viewers and -21% in the demo.

Today remained the top show in the A25-54 demo with 559,000 viewers and attracted 2.605 million total viewers for another second place finish in that category. That’s a total viewer drop of -5% and a demo plunge of -10% compared to the previous week. In a year-to-year comparison, Today saw respective drops of -1% and -11% in both measured categories.

CBS Mornings finished in third place with 2.040 million total viewers and 392,000 demo viewers for week-to-week drops of -8% and -13%, respectively. Additionally, the demo gap between CBS Mornings and GMA stretched to 77,000 viewers, up from 53,000 the previous week. Looking back at the same period in 2023, the show fell by -7% in total viewers and -14% in A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 27, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,840,000 2,605,000 2,040,000 • A25-54: 469,000 559,000 392,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/27/24), Previous Week (w/o 5/20/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/23/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23–6/2/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22–5/28/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.