Week of May 27 Cable News Ratings: Trump Verdict Boosts Ratings Across All Three Networks

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of May 27, 2024.

The conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial—which saw the jury return a historic guilty verdict—proved to be a ratings boost for all three cable news networks. Fox News, MSNBC and CNN posted week-to-week gains, with both CNN and MSNBC experiencing double-digit lifts during primetime and total day in both measured categories.

Fox News topped its rivals when the verdict was handed down on Thursday during the 5 p.m. ET hour, registering over 4.7 million viewers and 665,000 in the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo. It also ranked first in the 4:45-6 p.m. window when with an average of 4.4 million total viewers and 610,000 demo viewers.

Advertisement

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week showed FNC averaging 2.126 million total viewers and 226,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. Compared to the week prior, the network was up by +6% in both measured categories. For total day, Fox News averaged 1.381 million total viewers and 161,000 demo viewers for another matched set of 6% gains.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News moved one spot up to No. 2 in total primetime viewers and remained in fourth place in the primetime demo. In total day, the network held onto the top spot in total viewers and the No. 3 position in the demo.

MSNBC’s primetime lineup averaged 1.492 million total viewers and 157,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. That’s a big week-to-week jump in both measured categories, rising +37% and +52%, respectively. The network made equally significant gains in total day, averaging 969,000 total viewers and 105,000 demo viewers for respective bumps of +27% and +38% compared to the previous week.

MSNBC continued to hold fourth place among the cable networks in total primetime viewers and jumped from 15th to eighth place in the demo. During total day, it was the No. 2 network in total viewers and moved from ninth to sixth place in the demo.

CNN averaged 625,000 total viewers and 114,000 A25-54 viewers in the demo during primetime. While the network finished behind its rivals overall, it also saw double-digit gains with a +30% jump in total viewers a +25% bump in the demo compared to the previous week. In total day, CNN pulled in 540,000 total viewers and 97,000 viewers in the demo for gains of +26% and +31%, respectively.

CNN moved up three spots to seventh place in total primetime viewers and rose from 19th to 17th place in the demo. For total day, it once again ranked fifth in total viewers and moved from 11th to ninth place in the demo.

When looking at these networks’ performance compared to the same period a year ago:

During primetime, Fox News was up by +57% in total viewers and +74% in the A25-54 demo. In total day, the network saw a +37% gain with total viewers and a +38% bump in the demo.

MSNBC enjoyed a +51% rise in primetime total viewers and a 55% gain in the demo. During total day, the network was up by +46% and +38% in those respective categories.

In primetime, CNN was up +22% in total viewers and +20% in the demo. During total day, CNN was up +32% in total viewers and +28% in the demo.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had nine out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led by The Five (3.363 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). MSNBC took the remaining six spots, led by Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (2.357 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET).

The Five also took the top spot in the Adults 25-54 demo (327,000 at 5 p.m ET). Fox News had 10 of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall, with MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes (268,000 viewers at 8 p.m. ET) coming in sixth place.

Week of May 27 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,126,000 1,492,000 625,000 • A25-54: 226,000 157,000 114,000