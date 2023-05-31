Week of May 22 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Split First Place Honors

NBC’s Today can mark three consecutive weeks as the top morning show in the key advertiser demo of adults 25-54, while ABC’s Good Morning America remained the top show in Total Viewers for the week of May 22.

This win is even sweeter for Today as it was the only show to register any positive gains in either category–total viewers and adults 25-54–for the final week of May sweeps and the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged three million total viewers and 604,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of May 22. That’s -1% in total viewers and -7% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -7% and a whopping -27%, respectively.

NBC’s Today was the No. 2 morning show in total viewers with 2.66 million for the week of May 22. Today did finish No. 1 in the key A25-54 demo with 680,000 viewers. Looking at the numbers from the previous week, Today was down in total viewers by -2%, but managed to grow by +4% in the key demo of A25-54. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today was down in total viewers by -8% and -3% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.26 million total viewers for the week of May 22, a decline of -9% compared to the previous week. The program averaged 464,000 A25-54 viewers, -1% in the measurement from the prior week. Comparing this week’s performance to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers, and the adults 25-54 demo by -9% and -13%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 22, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,988,000 2,660,000 2,264,000 • A25-54: 604,000 680,000 464,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/22/23), Previous Week (w/o 5/15/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/23/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-5/28/23) and Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-5/29/22). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC, and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.