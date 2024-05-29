Week of May 20 Morning News Ratings: CBS Mornings, GMA and Today All Enjoy Week-to-Week Total Viewer Gains

Talk about a Memorial Day to remember. All three broadcast network morning shows entered the holiday weekend seeing week-to-week growth in total viewers. CBS Mornings had the added benefit of being the only show to experience a bump in advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo for the week of May 20.

NOTE: Due to the long holiday weekend, the Friday edition of GMA was retitled as “GMA-ABC,” while “CBS Mornings” was retitled as “CBS Morn,” and “Today” was retitled as “Today-TS.” These retitled telecasts are excluded from the weekly and season averages, with this week’s averages based on four days (Monday through Thursday).

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.830 million total viewers and 501,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week. That’s GMA’s largest total viewer lead over Today in four weeks, and a +3% increase in the category compared to the previous week. But the show also experienced a -1% drop in the demo and was down in both measured categories by -5% and -17%, respectively, compared to the same week in 2023 (the week of May 22).

Advertisement

Today once again claimed the top spot in the A25-54 demo with 618,000 viewers and scored 2.748 million total viewers to remain in second place in that category. Overall, Today saw a week-to-week gain of +1% in total viewers and a slight dip of -3% in the demo.

Taking a year-to-year view, the show’s total viewers increased by +3% and fell by -9% in the demo. But Today was the only morning show to see any increase in either category when looking at the same period in 2023. And during the month of May, Today posted its biggest demo win over GMA in six years.

CBS Mornings remained in third place with 2.206 million total viewers and 448,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo, shrinking the gap in that category between CBS Mornings and GMA to just 53,000 viewers. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show was up +4% in total viewers and +9% in the demo. In year-to-year metrics, CBS Mornings fell by -3% in both measured categories.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 20, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,830,000 2,748,000 2,206,000 • A25-54: 501,000 618,000 448,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/20/24), Previous Week (w/o 5/13/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/16/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23–5/26/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22–5/21/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.