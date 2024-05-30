Week of May 20 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Sees Gains in Primetime and Total Day

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of May 20, 2024.

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, Fox News was the only news network to see week-to-week gains in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo during both dayparts. FNC’s winning streak has now stretched to 171 consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, MSNBC was the only network to see week-to-week drops in both measured categories during both dayparts.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of May 20 saw FNC average 2.009 million total viewers and 214,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. Compared to the week prior, the network was up in total viewers by +1% and scored a double digit bounce of +15% in the demo. In total day, Fox News averaged 1.308 million total viewers and 152,000 A25-54 viewers for week-to-week gains of +1% and +9%, respectively.

Fox News ranked third in total primetime viewers among all basic cable networks and rose two places to land in fourth in the primetime demo. In total day, the network held onto its No. 1 position in total viewers and third place in the demo.

MSNBC’s primetime line-up averaged 1.091 million total viewers and 103,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for week-to-week declines of -5% and -7%, respectively. In total day, MSNBC averaged 764,000 total viewers and 76,000 viewers in the demo for respective falls of -8% and -10% from the week prior.

MSNBC remained fourth among the cable networks in total primetime viewers and jumped from 17th to 15th place in the demo, for a three-way tie with the History Channel and Investigation Discovery. During total day, it ranked as the No. 2 network in total viewers and tied for ninth with HGTV in the demo.

CNN averaged 481,000 total viewers and 91,000 A25-54 demo viewers during primetime. It dropped by -1% in total viewers, but achieved a +10% demo gain compared to the previous week. In total day, CNN brought in 428,000 total viewers and 74,000 viewers in the demo for a -9% and -10% drop, respectively.

In primetime, CNN moved from 12th place to 10th place in total viewers and rose five spots from 24th to 19th place in the demo. In total day, it once again ranked as No. 5 in total viewers and fell one spot to No. 11 in the demo.

Week of May 20 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,009,000 1,091,000 481,000 • A25-54: 214,000 103,000 91,000