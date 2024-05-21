Week of May 13 Morning News Ratings: GMA and Today Score Week-to-Week Gains

The week of May 13 had plenty of good news for ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today. Both morning shows saw week-to-week gains in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo, and even though those gains were modest, a win is a win. Meanwhile, CBS Mornings saw declines in both total viewers and the demo.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.753 million total viewers and 508,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week. Compared to the previous week, the show was up +1% in both measured categories. The year-to-year story is a little bit different. Placed alongside the same week in 2023 (the week of May 15), GMA was down in total viewers by -9% and -22% in the demo.

Today remained the top show in the A25-54 demo and finished a close second among total viewers, attracting audiences of 635,000 viewers and 2.720 million viewers, respectively. Like GMA, Today saw a week-to-week bump of +1% in each of those categories. And while the show also experience a year-to-year decline, it was less step than its competitor. Compared to 2023, Today was flat in total viewers and only fell by -3% in the demo.

CBS Mornings ranked third for the week, with 2.118 million total viewers and 412,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show was down -3% in total viewers and -2% in the demo. Looking back to 2023, CBS Mornings lost -8% of total viewers and -12% of the demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 13, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,753,000 2,720,000 2,118,000 • A25-54: 508,000 635,000 412,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/13/24), Previous Week (w/o 5/6/24) and

Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/9/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23–5/19/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22–5/14/23).

Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.