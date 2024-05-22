Week of May 13 Basic Cable Ranker: Week-to-Week Gains Prove Elusive for All News Networks

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of May 13, 2024.

None of the cable news networks experienced week-to-week growth in either of the measured categories during primetime and total day. However, Fox News remained flat in the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo in primetime—the only good news to emerge from this period.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of May 13 saw FNC average 1.991 million total viewers and 186,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was down in total viewers by -1% and flat in the A25-54 demo relative to the week prior. In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.296 million total viewers and 139,000 demo viewers, which translates to week-to-week drops of -1% and -5%, respectively.

Among all the basic cable networks, FNC remained in third place in total primetime viewers and sixth in the primetime demo. In total day, the network held its No. 1 position in total viewers and once again captured third place in the total day demo.

MSNBC’s primetime lineup averaged 1.148 million total viewers and 111,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week. The network fell by -4% in total viewers and -5% in the demo compared to the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 831,000 total viewers and 84,000 demo viewers, translating into week-to-week drops of -4% and -6%, respectively.

MSNBC remained the No. 4 cable network in total primetime viewers and dropped one spot to 17th place in the demo. For total day, it remained as the No. 2 network in total viewers and dropped one spot from eighth to ninth in the demo.

CNN averaged 484,000 total primetime viewers and 83,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo during primetime for the week. Placed alongside the previous week, the network dropped -6% in total viewers and -15% in the demo. In total day, CNN had 471,000 total viewers and 82,000 viewers in the demo, which registers as a respective -5% and -4% drop in each measured category compared to the previous week.

CNN dropped one spot to 12th place in primetime with total viewers and fell five spots in the demo to 24th place from the previous week. For total day, the network remained at No. 5 in total viewers and fell from ninth to 10th place in the demo.

Compared to the same period a year ago (the week of May 15):

During primetime, Fox News was up by +41% and +37% in total viewers and the A25-54 demo, respectively. In total day, FNC was up +18% with total viewers and +8% in the demo.

MSNBC’s total viewer tally during primetime was up +2%, but fell by -8% in the demo. For total day, the network was up a respective +16% and +1% in both measured categories.

CNN was up +30% in total viewers, but experienced a -6% drop in the demo during primetime. During total day, it was up +30% and +12% in total viewers and the demo, respectively.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had 12 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led by The Five (3.063 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). MSNBC took the remaining three spots, led by Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (1.691 million viewers at 4 p.m. ET), which came in at No. 8.

Gutfeld! (251,000 viewers at 10 p.m. ET) reclaimed the top spot in the A25-54 demo, as Fox News claimed 13 of the top 15 cable news shows overall. MSNBC’s Deadline: White House (152,000 viewers at 5 p.m. ET) came in at 12th place.

Week of May 13 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,991,000 1,148,000 484,000 • A25-54: 186,000 111,000 83,000