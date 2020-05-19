Week of May 11 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers, While Today Continues to Earn Most Adults 25-54

For the fifth consecutive week, GMA and Today split the morning show ratings race.

GMA averaged 3.88 million viewers for the week of May 11, more than its NBC rival Today show ( 3.76 million).

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the eighth straight year.

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience, but it played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54. By averaging just under 1.2 million viewers, Today has now defeated its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 227 of the past 229 weeks. GMA averaged 1.09 million Adults 25-54 last week.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, averaging more than 3 million viewers for the week.

Speaking of week-to-week comparisons, GMA didn’t trend in the right direction this past week. The broadcast was -4% in Total Viewers and -5% in the A25-54 demo. Today show didn’t perform particularly well relative to the prior week either. The broadcast was -4% in Total Viewers and -1% in the demo. CBS This Morning was -1% in Total Viewers, but -3% in the key A25-54 demo.

Versus the same week in 2019, GMA was -3% in Total Viewers and -5% in the key demo. Today was -4% versus last year and -7% in the demo. CTM somehow was +1% in Total Viewers, but -11% in the A25-54 demo. The broadcast’s average age must be increasing.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 11:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,878,000 3,757,000 3,052,000 • A25-54: 1,088,000 1,197,000 664,000

>Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 5/11/20), Previous Week (w/o 5/4/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/13/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 5/17/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 5/19/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

