Week of May 1 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Reclaims Top Spot in Adults 25-54, Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers

The see-saw battle for first place between ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show in the key advertiser demo of Adults 25-54 demo continued into the first week of May, with GMA coming out on top this time around.

This lead switch between the two morning shows has extended to four weeks now and spilled over into the all-crucial May sweeps period. Just 8,000 viewers separated the two morning shows during the week of May 1.

It should be noted that all three morning shows failed to record any viewer gains when compared to the previous week.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3.165 million total viewers and 697,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of May 1. GMA was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -1% compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, the morning show is down in total viewers and A25-54 by -7% and -14%, respectively.

NBC’s Today came in second place in both demos with 2.845 million total viewers and 689,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of May 1. Compared to the previous week, Today was flat in total viewers and was down by -5% in the demo. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, Today show is down in total viewers by -4% and -10% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of May 1, dropping -1% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2.44 million viewers and remaining flat in the 25-54 demo to stand at 541,000 viewers. Comparing this week’s performance to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was flat in total viewers and dropped by -1% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 1, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,165,000 2,845,000 2,436,000 • A25-54: 697,000 689,000 541,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/1/23), Previous Week (w/o 4/24/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/2/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-5/7/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-5/8/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.