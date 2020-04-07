Week of March 30 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Posts Significant Week-to-Week Audience Growth

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir was the No. 1 evening newscast last week, putting up huge numbers in Total Viewers and the A25-54 demo.

ABC’s evening newscast averaged 13.7 million total viewers and 3.1 million adults 25-54 during the week of March 30, according to the most current live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

The 13.7 million viewer average made World News Tonight the most-watched program in America last week, and represents the newscast’s largest overall audience in over 23 years – since the week of Jan. 13 1997. In addition, its 3.1 million A25-54 average over the 5 nights represents in its best Adults 25-54 performance in over 12 years– since the week of Jan. 21 2008.

World News Tonight has been the most-watched evening newscast all 28 weeks of the season and the last 71 weeks overall, and is seeing its most-watched season in 15 years – since the 2004-05 season.

The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt took second place across the board this past week, after earning first place in the demo the prior week. However, it was the fourth-most-watched program in America for the week of March 30 with nearly 11 million total viewers and No. 5 among A25-54 viewers (excluding syndication).

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell was CBS’ No. 1 program last Monday, and earned top 5 finishes across the network’s programming slate on Tuesday-Friday.

Compared to the same week in 2019, World News Tonight was +68% in Total Viewers and +99% in the key A25-54 demo. Nightly News was +39% in Total Viewers and +54% in the key demo. Evening News was +23% in Total Viewers and +37% in the key demo.

Compared with the prior week, which might be a more relevant comparison considering the unique circumstances we find ourselves in, World News Tonight was +15% in Total Viewers and +12% in the A25-54 demo. Nightly News was -3% in Total Viewers and -12% in the key demo. Evening News was -1% in Total Viewers and -6% in the demo.

It’s worth noting that the Nielsen ratings for last week’s evening newscasts include additional airings in select markets.

In addition to the ABC World News Tonight first-run airings at 6:30 p.m. ET, and re-airs of the broadcast in some markets, the week of March 30 Nielsen ratings for WNT include 7:30 p.m. ET live updates which aired in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. There was also the usual double-run of WNT in the LA and San Fran markets (3:30 and 6:30 p.m. PT).

NBC also presented an additional 7:30 p.m. ET repeat airing of Nightly News in a number of markets. According to the network, those markets are New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hartford.

CBS Evening News’ ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations. The CBS Evening News also included its 4 a.m. airing.

Additionally, beginning the week of March 24 CBS began airing Evening News in place of CBS Morning News. Starting today, April 6, the averages for CBS Evening News now also include the second run of CBS Evening News that airs at 4 a.m. The 4 a.m. run of the CBS Evening News includes the exact same content as CBS Evening News as well as the same commercial load.

Numbers for the week of Mar. 30, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 13,676,000 10,603,000 7,333,000 • A25-54: 3,126,000 2,590,000 1,518,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/30/20), Previous Week (w/o 3/23/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/1/19).

