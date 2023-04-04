Week of March 27 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Dominates for 3rd Week at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

America’s most-watched morning news show for the third week in a row is ABC’s Good Morning America. ABC’s flagship morning show retained its position at No. 1 in average total viewers and No. 1 in the key advertiser demo of Adults 25-54 for the week of March 27.

Breaking news of former president Donald Trump’s indictment came during the latter part of the week.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.24 million total viewers and 705,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo during the week of March 27, 2023. GMA didn’t see any movement in total viewers as it remained flat compared to the previous week but saw modest growth in the A25-54 demo increasing by +1%. When looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, however, the morning show is down by -6% in total viewers and by -11% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today held onto second place for the week of March 27 in both total viewers and Adults 25-54, averaging 2.81 million total and 690,000 A25-54, respectively. Compared to the previous week, Today was the only show not to record any growth as it was down by -1% in both total viewers and in the key demo of A25-54. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, Today is down in total viewers by -8% and -19% in the A25-54 demo.

Despite landing in third place, CBS Mornings is pleased by its ratings performance during the week of March 27. The morning show is +3% in total viewers compared to the previous week (2.38 million) and gains +8% in the A25-54 demo (530,000). The 530,000 A25-54 average represents the show’s largest delivery in the measurement in four weeks. Looking at the same period in 2022, however, CBS Mornings is down in total viewers and A25-54 demo by -6 and -5%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of March 27, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,237,000 2,806,000 2,378,000 • A25-54: 705,000 690,000 530,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/27/23), Previous Week (w/o 3/20/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/28/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-4/2/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-4/3/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.