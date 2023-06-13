Week of June 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place for 5th Consecutive Week

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today retained their positions as the most watched shows in total viewers and in the key advertiser demo of adults 25-54 demo, respectively, for the week of June 5.

The two morning shows’ split win has now extended to five weeks. However, GMA was the only show to register a dip in either category, total viewers and A25-54, for the week of June 5.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.01 million total viewers and 587,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was flat in total viewers for the week of June 5 but saw a decrease of -1% in the adults 25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -5% and -15%, respectively.

NBC’s Today remains the No. 2 morning show in total viewers with 2.69 million total viewers for the week of June 5 and was tops in the A25-54 demo with 630,000 viewers. The Friday edition of Today posted its biggest daily A25-54 viewer advantage over GMA, since Monday, April 10, with +133,000 viewers. The program also had its biggest Friday win since April 22, 2022.

There was more good news for Today, as it was up in total viewers by +3% and remained flat in A25-54 when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, however, the show is down in total viewers by -6% and -4% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of June 5. It was also up by +3% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2.26 million viewers and remained flat in the adults 25-54 demo — 454,000 viewers. Compared to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers, and the A25-54 demo by -4% and -13%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of June 5, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,009,000 2,689,000 2,261,000 • A25-54: 587,000 630,000 454,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/4/23), Previous Week (w/o 5/29/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/5/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-6/11/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-6/12/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.