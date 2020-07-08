Week of June 29 Evening News Ratings: ABC World News Tonight Is Most-Watched Show on U.S. TV; Top Evening Newscast for 14 Straight Weeks

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir finished the week of June 29, which preceded the July 4 holiday, not only as the No. 1 evening newscast among both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 for the 14th consecutive week, but also as the most-watched show on U.S. television for the 5th consecutive week. World News Tonight averaged 8.98 million Total Viewers and 1.66 million A25-54 viewers for the week.

Overall, World News Tonight is having its most-watched season in 17 years and strongest key Adults 25-54 performances in five years—since the 2003-04 and the 2015-16 seasons, respectively.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt finished in second place behind WNT in the key measurements; however, the broadcast averaged 7.74 million viewers, +3% from the previous week, to go with 1.57 million Adults 25-54, +2%.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Nightly was the fourth-most-watched program on U.S. television last week and remained No.3 among A25-54 viewers (excluding syndication).

First-run broadcasts of The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 5.4 million total viewers and 988,000 A25-54 viewers this past week. Including the 4 a.m. rerun, Evening News delivered nearly 6 million total and 1.16 million Adults 25-54.

For the week of June 29, CBS Evening News, the network’s No.1 show last week, was +1% in Total Viewers and +4% in the A25-54 demo from the previous week; +3% in Total Viewers and +4% in demo viewers versus the year-ago week (July 1, 2019).

NBC Nightly News was +3% in Total Viewers and +2% in the key A25-54 demo versus the previous week; +13% in Total Viewers and +8% in demo viewers versus the year-ago week.

ABC World News Tonight, despite remaining at the top of the evening news heap, didn’t post week-to-week growth across-the-board like its competition. WNT was +1% in Total Viewers but was -4% in the A25-54 demo. That said, the newscast was very strong versus the year-ago week: +15% in Total Viewers and +26% in the 25-54 demo.

There is a caveat when it comes to the week of June 29 evening news ratings. They’re based on a 4-day average (Mon-Thurs, retitled Friday) due to the holiday weekend. This is different than the comparable week last year (July 1, 2019), where ABC and NBC ratings were based on only 3 days, and CBS went with only 2 days.

*Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings at various times during the day, and in a variety of markets, large and small.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of June 29:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 8,978,000 7,742,000 5,398,000 • A25-54: 1,664,000 1,572,000 988,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/29/20), Previous Week (w/o 6/22/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/8/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-7/5/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-7/7/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 6/29/20 based on Total Day.

