Week of June 26 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Leads in Total Viewers and Regains No. 1 Ranking in Adults 25-54

A winning streak lasting eight consecutive weeks came to an end as ABC’s Good Morning America knocked off NBC’s Today show in the Adults 25-54 demo. Furthermore, the ABC morning show maintains its grip over the competition in total viewers.

A difference of only +2,000 was enough for GMA to overtake Today in the A25-54 demo. This win, though, comes on a short week as these numbers exclude the Thursday and Friday telecasts. Both days were re-titled due to the breaking news coverage of the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action along with the start of the long July 4th holiday weekend.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 2.97 million total viewers and 579,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of June 26. That’s -1% in total viewers but up +3% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was up in total viewers by +3% but saw a dip of -7% in the A25-54 demo.

After its two-month reign at No. 1, NBC’s Today came in second place in the key A25-54 demo, averaging 577,000 viewers from the measurement. The program averaged 2.67 million total viewers for the week of June 26, also second place behind GMA. Today was down in total viewers by -3% and by -7% in A25-54 when compared with numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, however, Today was up in total viewers by +1% but down double digits in the A25-54 demo (-12%).

CBS Mornings saw a nice bounce back after a poor showing the previous week. The show gained +8% in total viewers to stand at 2.34 million on average for the week of June 26. The program also climbed +15% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 474,000 viewers. Compared to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings showed some recovery signs as it was up in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by +4% and +3%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of June 26, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,973,000 2,74,000 2,336,000 • A25-54: 579,000 577,000 474,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/26/23), Previous Week (w/o 6/92/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/27/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-7/2/23) and Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-7/3/2023). Live. Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.