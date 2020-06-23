Week of June 15 Morning Show Ratings: For 10th Consecutive Week, GMA and Today Split Morning Show Ratings Race

For the 10th consecutive week, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split the morning show ratings race.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.53 million viewers for the week of June 15, +227,000 more than its NBC rival.

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the eighth straight year.

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience for the week, as has regularly been the case in recent years, but it once again finished behind Today when it came to drawing the Adults 25-54 demo. Today averaged 978,000 demo viewers, failing to reach 1 million but still more than its ABC and CBS rivals. It has delivered more demo viewers than those respective networks 232 of the past 234 weeks. GMA averaged 956,000 A25-54 viewers for the week.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, averaging 2.65 million Total Viewers and only 585,000 A25-54 viewers for the week.

How did the morning shows trend compared to other relevant weeks?

Well, predictably the shows trended down from prior weeks, as the weather continues to improve and the breaking news cycle seems to be calming down. At least for the time being.

Compared to the prior week in 2020 (week of June 8), GMA was -1% in the A25-54 demo and -1% in Total Viewers, and Today was -6% in the demo and -3% in Total Viewers. CBS This Morning was +1% in the demo but -2% from the previous week in Total Viewers.

Unlike its evening newscast counterparts, the morning shows continue to lose viewers on a year-over-year basis. Compared to the same week in 2019 (week of June 17), GMA was -6% in Total Viewers and -7% in the demo. Today was -8% in Total Viewers and -12% in the demo. CTM was -2% in Total Viewers, and -8% in the demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of June 15:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,533,000 3,306,000 2,646,000 • A25-54: 956,000 978,000 585,000

