Week of June 14 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day; Delivers Growth in Prime Time

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Fox News Channel was the most-watched basic cable network in total day for the 18th consecutive week, averaging nearly 1.2 million total viewers (198,000 adults 25-54) in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart. The network averaged nearly 2.2 million total viewers (357,000 in the 25-54 demo) during the 8-11 p.m. ET prime time period, the second-largest audience in prime time behind TNT, which continues to attract big audiences for its prime time broadcasts of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

As has become the norm in recent months, Tucker Carlson Tonight drew the largest audience on cable news last week, averaging 2.8 million total viewers to go with 484,000 adults 25-54. TCT drew 2.8 million total viewers and 457,000 adults 25-54 the previous week.

Fellow opinion offering, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino was the No. 1 cable news show over the weekend in the key A25-54 demo for the third week in a row, delivering 297,000 adults 25-54 and 1.6 million total viewers. That’s more than the competition on both CNN and MSNBC combined in both categories.

Fox averaged more viewers in prime time than CNN and MSNBC combined, but how did the network perform against the previous week (June 7)? It grew +2% in average total prime time viewers, and +8% in the prime time demo. In total day, the network shed -1% of its average total audience, but grew +1% in adults 25-54.

How about the other cable newsers? Relative to the week of June 7, CNN improved +1% in total prime time viewers (782,000), but shed -5% of its prime time demo audience (168,000). In total day, CNN delivered +3% growth in total viewers (574,000) and +5% growth in total day demo viewers (135,000). CNN held steady at No. 6 in total day viewers, and No. 10 in total prime time viewers.

As has become custom in recent months, CNN beat MSNBC in the adults 25-54 demo, while MSNBC beat CNN in average total viewers.

The aforementioned MSNBC remained No. 4 on basic cable in prime time viewers (1.23 million), behind Fox News, TNT and ESPN. The network fell from No. 3 to No. 4 in total viewers across the 24-hour daypart (753,000), behind Fox News and NBA Playoffs-driven TNT and ESPN.

MSNBC posted audience losses from the prior week both in prime time and total day. The network shed -11% in average total prime time viewers, -13% in the prime time demo, -4% in total day viewers, and -5% in the total day demo.

Week of June 14 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,195,000 1,229,000 782,000 • A25-54: 357,000 152,000 168,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,184,000 753,000 574,000 • A25-54: 198,000 95,000 135,000

How about the broader basic cable landscape? After TNT and Fox News, ESPN, MSNBC, HGTV, USA, Discovery, TLC, Hallmark Channel and CNN round out the 10-most-watched basic cable networks in prime time for the week of June 14.

Fox News, TNT, ESPN, MSNBC, HGTV, CNN, ID, Food Network, INSP and USA round out the 10-most-watched basic cable networks in total day.

Full Nielsen ranker:

Week of June 14 basic cable ranker (Total Viewers)

When it comes to Adults 25-54, NBA Playoffs-driven TNT and ESPN lead the way, followed by USA, Fox News, NBCSN, TBS, HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and TLC. CNN ranks No. 19, MSNBC is No. 23.

In total day, the order is: TNT at No. 1, ESPN, Fox News, ID, HGTV, Food Network, USA, TBS, CNN and TV Land. MSNBC comes in at No. 22 in the total day demo.

Full Nielsen ranker:

Week of June 14 basic cable ranker (Adults 25-54)