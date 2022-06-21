Week of June 13 Evening News Ratings: ABC Remains No. 1 During Shortened Week; NBC Posts Week-to-Week Viewer Growth

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir averaged 7.72 million total viewers and 1.30 million adults 25-54 for the week of June 13, making it once again the most-watched show (in total viewers) on U.S. TV, excluding sports, specials and syndicated programming. Additionally, ABC’s evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 185 of the past 186 weeks in average total viewers—and 114 of the last 116 weeks among adults 25-54.

How did the newscast perform against comparable weeks? World News Tonight gained less than +1% in total viewers but shed -6% in the adults 25-54 demo from the previous week. WNT shed less than -1% in total viewers and -7% among adults 25-54 from the same week in 2021 (June 14).

World News Tonight’s week of June 13 evening news ratings averages are based on only two days (Tuesday, Friday) due to a sports-heavy week for ABC. World News Tonight with David Muir was retitled to “WNT-ABC” on Monday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals and on Thursday for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

With Lester Holt back in the anchor’s chair, NBC Nightly News averaged 6.39 million total viewers on NBC this past week, making it the second-most-watched program on all of TV (excluding sports, specials and syndicated programming). The 6.39 million total viewer average is up +5% from the previous week (marking consecutive weeks of audience growth) —and up +2% from the comparable week in 2021. NBC Nightly News also averaged 1.02 million adults 25-54 this past week, which is No. 3 on all of TV (excluding specials, sports and syndie), +6% from the previous week but -4% from what the broadcast drew in the year-ago week.

On YouTube, full episodes of NBC Nightly News reached an average of 702,000 video views and 558,000 viewers last week. That’s according to Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals; YouTube Analytics Portal.

Additionally, on Friday, NBC Nightly News was preempted due to coverage of U.S. Open golf tournament, meaning the newscast’s weekly average are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 4.69 million total viewers and 742,000 adults 25-54 for the week of June 13. That’s a +2% gain when it comes to total viewers, but a -3% decline in adults 25-54 from the previous week. Relative to the year-ago week, Evening News lost -2% in total viewers and -4% among adults 25-54.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of June 13, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,720,000 6,389,000 4,686,000 • A25-54: 1,301,000 1,023,000 742,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/13/22), Previous Week (w/o 6/6/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/14/21). Most Current: 2021-2022 Season (9/20/21 – 6/19/22) and 2020-2021 Season (9/21/20 – 6/20/21). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.