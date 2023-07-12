Week of July 3 Morning Show Ratings: NBC’s Today Retakes A25-54 Demo Advantage During Fourth of July Holiday Week

It was a short-lived stay at the top for ABC’s Good Morning America, as NBC’s Today reclaimed the top spot in the advertiser coveted demo of Adults 25-54 for the week of July 3. Meanwhile, GMA continued to hold on to its lead as the No. 1 morning show in total viewers.

It should be noted that the viewership numbers from the past past two weeks don’t hold as much weight as a typical week’s numbers due to the extended 4th of July holiday period, which affected viewership patterns. The week of July 3 saw the re-titling of Monday and Tuesday’s telecasts for all three morning shows, while CBS Mornings’ Wednesday telecast was also retitled. Hence, the numbers reflected this week for CBS’s morning show are only from Thursday and Friday.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 2.85 million total viewers and 503,000 viewers in the a25-54 demo for the week of July 3. GMA was down by -4% in total viewers and -13 % in the demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance compared to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -4% and had a double-digit dip of -20% in the key demo.

NBC’s Today came in second place in both total viewers but retook the lead in the A25-54 demo with 2.43 million total viewers and 537,000 A25-54 viewers, respectively, for the week of July 3. Today was down in total viewers by -9% and by -7% in A25-54 when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, it was down by double digits in both total viewers by -11% and by -18% in the demo.

CBS Mornings was the No. 3 morning show for the shortened holiday week. Compared to the previous week, it was down by -13% in total viewers to stand at 2,023,000 viewers and by -11% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 420,000 viewers. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -9%, and it was the only morning show to register a single-digit drop in the A25-54 demo viewing, falling by just -2%.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 3, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,849,000 2,426,000 2,023,000 • A25-54: 503,000 537,000 420,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/26/23), Previous Week (w/o 6/19/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/27/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-7/2/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-7/3/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.