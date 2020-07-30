Week of July 20 Cable Ranker: Fox News Averages More Viewers in Prime Time Than the Broadcast Networks; CNN and MSNBC Split Second Place in Prime Time

The Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of July 20 is in, and Fox News will finish as the most-watched network on U.S. television in prime time and as the most-watched network on all of cable in total day and prime time. That’s now 29 straight weeks that Fox News has finished as the most-watched cable network in total day and 27 weeks in a row as the most-watched basic cable network in prime time.

The network also topped its cable news competition in total day and prime time among the key A25-54 demographic, averaging 485,000 demo viewers in prime time and 260,000 in total day.

Hannity averaged the most total viewers on all of cable TV last week, averaging 4.2 million in the 9 p.m. hour. Hannity’s eponymous program also averaged 675,000 viewers in the key demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged the most adults 25-54 (683,000) and the second-most Total Viewers ( 4.1 million) on cable news.

Presentations of Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum comprised six of the 10 most-watched programs in cable news.

MSNBC notched the other four spots, led by The Rachel Maddow Show.

Fox News also posted prime-time audience growth from the previous week (July 13) in Total Viewers (+4%) and among Adults 25-54 (+5%). In total day, FNC was flat in Total Viewers and -2% among Adults 25-54.

This past week, CNN finished No. 3 in Total Viewers (1.38 million in prime time), fewer Total Viewers than Fox News (3.1 million) and MSNBC (2.1 million).

However, CNN once again beat MSNBC in Adults 25-54, averaging 374,000 in prime time (versus 295,000 for MSNBC) and 249,000 in total day (versus 174,000 for MSNBC). In total day, CNN was only -11,000 A25-54 viewers behind Fox News (249,000 versus 260,000).

In prime time, CNN was -15% in Total Viewers and -10% among Adults 25-54. The losses weren’t quite as severe in total day The network was -6% in Total Viewers and -3% among Adults 25-54.

MSNBC finished No. 2 in total viewers (only behind Fox News) and No. 3 in the A25-54 demo (behind Fox News and CNN) this past week.

In prime time, MSNBC was +1% in Total Viewers, but -2% among Adults 25-54. The story was better in total day. The network was +3% in Total Viewers and +2% among Adults 25-54.

Again, here are the Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 20 (Monday-Sunday, live-plus-same-day data):

PRIME TIME (8-11 p.m.)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 3,134,000 2,093,000 1,375,000 • A25-54: 485,000 295,000 374,000

TOTAL DAY (6 a.m.-6 a.m.)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,602,000 1,215,000 955,000 • A25-54: 260,000 174,000 249,000

Please find the basic cable network ranker for the week of July 22, sorted by Total Viewers.

Basic cable network ranker: Week of July 20 (Total Viewers) by Adweek on Scribd

Comments