Week of July 18 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Reaches 75 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day and Primetime

Fox News Channel is once again the No. 1 basic cable news outlet in average total viewers and among adults 25-54, both in total day and also in primetime.

The week beginning July 18, 2022 is the 75th consecutive week that Fox News averaged more total viewers in total day and primetime than its cable news competition.

According to live plus same day data from Nielsen, FNC averaged 2.22 million total viewers in primetime this past week, No. 1 on basic cable, up 2% from the prior week. In the adults 25-54 demo, the network averaged 303,000 viewers in primetime, down 3% from the week prior and behind TBS (307,000) and ESPN (496,000). In total day, Fox News’ 1.4 million total viewer average is No. 1 on basic cable—and a 2% bump from the week prior. The network also averaged 197,000 in the adults 25-54 demo in total day, No. 1 in basic cable but down 2% from last week.

CNN had the biggest gains of the week following a decline in primetime viewership last week. CNN averaged 998,000 total viewers in primetime during the week of July 18, placing the network at No. 5 in basic cable and No. 3 on cable news—up 51% from the week prior. Its viewership in the demo in primetime (225,000) came in No. 9 on basic cable and is up 54% from the week prior.

CNN also saw growth in total day, averaging 579,000 total viewers (+3%), maintaining its spot at No. 3 in basic cable. The network also grew slightly among adults 25-54 in total day, averaging 117,000 viewers (+4%) and keeping its spot at No. 8.

MSNBC was the second most-watched network on basic cable in total viewers, both in the adults 25-54 demo and total viewers. It averaged 1.685 million total viewers in primetime, up from 1.31 million the week prior, a gain of +29%. MSNBC also averaged 183,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, No. 12 on basic cable—and +39% from the prior week. In total day, the network averaged 849,000 total viewers this past week, No. 2 on basic cable—and +15% from the prior week. MSNBC also averaged 90,000 adults 25-54 in total day, which is +1% from the prior week.

Looking at the “big three” year-over-year (week of July 19, 2021), only CNN posted growth in total day and primetime across both total viewers and the A25-54 demo. The network gained 28% in primetime in total viewers and 29% in the demo. In total day CNN saw a 6% lift in total viewers and grew 3% in the demo. MSNBC saw a bump of 34% in primetime viewers, went up 7% in the primetime demo and increased 15% in total day—but shed 13% in the total day demo vs. the year-ago week. Fox News gained 6% in primetime for total viewers, but lost 8% in the primetime demo. In total day, FNC gained 17% in total viewers and dropped 2% in the demo.

Week of July 18 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,220,000 1,685,000 998,000 • A25-54: 303,000 183,000 225,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,400,000 849,000 579,000 • A25-54: 197,000 90,000 117,000

On the programming front, Fox News’ The Five was once again the most-watched show of the week (3.283 million at 5 p.m.), followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.183 million at 8 p.m.).

Week of July 18 Basic Cable Ranker (Total Viewers)

Week of July 18 Basic Cable Ranker (Adults 25-54)