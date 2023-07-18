Week of July 10 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Captures No. 1 Ranking in Total Viewers and A25-54 Demo

The first full week after the July 4th holiday period saw ABC’s Good Morning America come out on top in the morning show linear ratings race in both total viewers and the advertiser coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

According to live plus same data from Nielsen, a difference of +15,000 A25-54 viewers was enough for GMA to snatch the top spot away from NBC’s Today show in the A25-54 measurement during the week of July 10. Today had reigned supreme in the demo the week prior. GMA’s only blemish was that it was the only morning show to register a week-to-week decline in either of the key audience measurements.

ABC News’ GMA averaged 2.82 million total viewers and 578,000 A25-54 demo viewers for the week of July 10. GMA dropped by -1% in total viewers and rose by an impressive +15% in the demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -2% and by -8% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today was the No. 2 morning show in both total viewers and adults 25-54 demo with 2.545 million and 563,000, respectively, for the week of July 10. Today was up in total viewers and A25-54 by +5% when comparing with the averages from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, it was down in both total viewers by -5% and 8% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of July 10. Compared to the previous week, however, the broadcast gained a solid +4% in total viewers to stand at 2,110,000 average and +1% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 423,000 viewer average. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -6% and was also down by -8% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 10, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,818,000 2,545,000 2,110,000 • A25-54: 578,000 563,000 423,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 7/10/23), Previous Week (w/o 7/3/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/4/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-7/16/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-7/17/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.