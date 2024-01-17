Week of Jan. 8 Cable Ranker: Fox News Sees Week-to-Week Gains Powered by Trump Town Hall

Welcome to the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of Jan. 8, 2024.

Fox News, MSNBC and CNN saw substantial week-to-week ratings growth, driven by special event programming. For example, the Fox News-Donald Trump town hall moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Jan. 10 was the most-watched cable news telecast of the week (4.4 million viewers), while CNN’s primetime GOP debate featuring Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley delivered the network a larger-than-usual audience (2.62 million viewers; 541,000 A25-54 viewers).

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of Jan. 8 is officially in, and Fox News Channel retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

In primetime, FNC averaged two million total viewers and 217,000 A25-54 viewers, up +22% and +33%, respectively, relative to the week prior (week beginning Jan. 1). In addition to being an improvement from the week prior, Fox’s two million viewer average is more than CNN and MSNBC’s combined total viewer average in the daypart.

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.26 million total viewers and 150,000 A25-54 viewers, +11% and +16%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News ranks No. 2 in total primetime viewers (only behind ESPN and its highly-rated live CFP National Championship broadcast), moved up five spots to No. 5 in the primetime demo (tied with Bravo), improved to No. 1 in total day viewers, and No. 2 in the total day demo for the week of Jan. 8, 2024.

MSNBC saw its audience return after a couple low-rated weeks. In primetime, the network averaged more than 1.18 million total viewers and 113,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo during the week of Jan. 8. That’s +34% and +45%, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 831,000 total viewers and 81,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Jan. 8. That’s +24% and +31%, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished the week at No. 3 in total primetime viewers (up one spot from the week prior), No. 21 in the primetime demo (up 10 spots from the week prior)), No. 3 in total day viewers (steady week-to-week) and No. 13 in the total day demo (up 15 spots from the week prior).

CNN averaged 730,000 total primetime viewers and 143,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of Jan. 1, 2024. That’s -9% and -30%, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week prior. In total day, CNN did post week-to-week gains in total viewers (+2%), but shed A25-54 viewers (-11%).

CNN finished the week at No. 13 in the primetime demo, (up 11 spots from the week before), No. 7 in total primetime viewers (up seven spots), No. 4 in total day viewers (up one spot) and tied with ID for No. 10 in the total day demo (up four spots).

Despite beating the competition yet again, Fox News shed viewers from the year-ago week. The network is -9% in total primetime viewers, -18% in the primetime demo, -14% in total day viewers and -18% in the total day demo. CNN and MSNBC, on the other hand, post year-over-year gains. CNN is +42% in total primetime viewers, +27% in the primetime demo, +15% in total day viewers and +6% in the total day demo. MSNBC is +17% in total primetime viewers, +15% in the primetime demo, +26% in total day viewers and +21% in the total day demo.

Lastly, NewsNation’s Cuomo averaged its largest weekly audience ever in Adults 25-54 with 62,000 across three airings.

Week of Jan. 8 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,007,000 1,183,000 730,000 • A25-54: 217,000 113,000 143,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,257,000 831,000 513,000 • A25-54: 150,000 81,000 93,000

Week of Jan. 8 (Total Viewers)

Week of Jan. 8 (Adults 25-54)