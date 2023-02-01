Week of Jan. 23 Ranker: News Ratings Benefit From Coverage of Monterey Park Shooting, Tyre Nichols Police Beating Video

Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN saw substantial week-to-week Nielsen ratings gains, driven by breaking news coverage of the Monterey Park, Calif., shootings as well as the the deadly Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols. While the beating took place in early January, video footage was finally released to media outlets this past Friday evening.

Fox News Channel was once again the top cable news network in total viewers and adults 25-54 this past week, finishing substantially ahead of its MSNBC and CNN competition.

According to Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of January 23, Fox News placed No. 1 overall in total primetime viewers among ad-supported basic cable networks, averaging 2.12 million. FNC remained No. 4 among ad-supported basic cable outlets in A25-54 viewers, behind ESPN, TNT, and TBS, with 282,000 viewers from the measurement. In total day FNC again placed No. 1 overall in total viewers, averaging 1.41 million, and placed second in A25-54 viewers (behind ESPN), averaging 192,000.

FNC gained +6% in total primetime viewers, +10% in primetime A25-54 viewers, +2% in total day viewers and +9% in total day A25-54 viewers from the previous week (Jan. 16). Compared to the year-ago week, however, Fox News shed -13% in total primetime viewers, -28% in primetime A25-54 viewers, -9% in total day viewers and -25% in total day A25-54 viewers.

MSNBC placed second in total primetime viewers among ad-supported cablers, crossing the one million viewer mark (1.08 million) after falling short the week earlier (943,000). The network also placed second in total day viewers with 681,000. In Adults 25-54, MSNBC placed 28th in primetime with a 109,000 viewer average and 20th in total day with a 73,000 viewer average.

Compared to the previous week (Jan. 16), MSNBC gained +14% in total primetime viewers, +20% in primetime A25-54 viewers, +8% in total day viewers and +6% in total day A25-54 viewers. However, MSNBC lost primetime viewers from the year-ago week. The network shed -14% in total primetime viewers, -25% in primetime A25-54 viewers, gained +1% in total day viewers but -4% in total day A25-54 viewers, as the linear channel’s average age continues to increase.

CNN placed 12th in total primetime viewers this past week with a 581,000 total viewer average, and fifth in total day with a 481,000 viewer average. In Adults 25-54, CNN placed 20th in primetime with 126,000 on average, and 13th in total day with 94,000 on average.

CNN traditionally sees its ratings spike during breaking news periods, and that trend continued this past week – with the network seeing more week-to-week audience growth than its competitors. Compared to the previous week, CNN gained +31% in total primetime viewers, +35% in primetime A25-54 viewers, +15% in total day viewers and +18% in total day A25-54 viewers. CNN managed to post year-over-year growth as well, something its competition could not. Compared to the year-ago week, CNN gained +7% in total primetime viewers, +8% in primetime A25-54 viewers, +6% in total day viewers and +4% in total day A25-54 viewers.

Week of Jan. 23, 2023 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,121,000 1,079,000 581,000 • A25-54: 282,000 109,000 126,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,413,000 681,000 481,000 • A25-54: 192,000 73,000 94,000

In terms of individual programming, The Five is the most-watched cable news show for the week, averaging 3.36 million total viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight is second place in total viewers (3.22 million at 8 p.m.), with Jesse Watters Primetime (3 million at 7 p.m.), with Hannity (2.60 million at 9 p.m.) and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.49 million viewers at 6 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

Tucker Carlson Tonight took the top spot on cable news among adults 25-54, per usual, averaging 473,000 viewers from the measurement at 8 p.m. The Five ranks No. 2 (373,000) followed by Watters (360,000), Hannity (322,000) and The Ingraham Angle (303,000) rounding out the top five in the key demo.

Fox News had the 13-most-watched cable news shows for the week (MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes ranked No. 14 — 1.37 million at 8 p.m.) Fox News also had the top 13 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54. CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront ranked No. 14 (205,000).

The ad-supported basic cable rankers are below.

Week of Jan. 23 (Total Viewers)

Week of Jan. 23 (Adults 25-54)