Week of Jan. 20 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Most-Watched, Today No. 1 in Demo, But Both Significantly Down From Last Year

As has become the norm most weeks over the past half-decade, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show split the morning show weekly ratings race.

Today, the top morning show for January in the demo, also won in the key demo last week and posted a total-viewer win Friday. Not only that, but the NBC morning delivered its best A25-54 advantage over GMA in 5 weeks.

GMA, on the other hand, averaged +111,000 more in Total Viewers than Today last week, widening its lead year over year by +8% (vs. 103,000). In fact, season to-date, GMA is nearly doubling its Total Viewers lead over Today versus last season (+94% – 93,000 vs. 48,000) to its largest lead in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

CBS This Morning remained in 3rd place in all relevant measurements.

Compared to the same week 1 year ago (which also featured a split decision between GMA and Today), ratings were mediocre. GMA was -12% in Total Viewers, and -16% in Adults 25-54. Today was also -12% in Total Viewers, and -17% in Adults 25-54. CTM was -11% in Total Viewers and -20% in A25-54 viewers.

NOTE: Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday (Jan. 20), ABC’s, CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on 4 days (Tues-Fri). This was also true for MLK Jr. holiday week in 2019.

The averages for the week of Jan. 20, 2020: