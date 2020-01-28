Week of Jan. 20 Evening News Ratings: ABC World News Tonight Earns 6th Consecutive Win in Adults 25-54, Its Longest Streak Since 2014

ABC continues to roll in the evenings.

World News Tonight with David Muir stood as the No. 1 evening newscast for the 6th week in a row, winning the week of Jan. 20 in the target categories of Total Viewers (9.1 million), and Adults 25-54 (1.7 million).

The newscast’s 6th consecutive win in Adults 25-54 represents its longest winning streak in more than 5 years – since the time period of Sept. 22 – Oct. 27, 2014.

ABC is averaging +802,000 more total viewers than NBC and +30,000 more Adults 25-54 in the evenings, season to-date. World News Tonight is also averaging +3.1 million more total viewers per night than CBS Evening News.

World News Tonight is now No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 24 years—since the 1995-1996 season.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt remains in 2nd place in the relevant categories. Despite trailing ABC, for the month of Jan. 2020, Nightly News had its strongest monthly demo win over its CBS counterpart in 3 months. Nightly’s advantage over CBS is +3% higher than the prior month.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell remained in 3rd place in all relevant audience measurements.

As dominant as World News Tonight was relative to its broadcast counterparts, the newscast posted notable viewer losses compared to the same week 1 year ago (which featured a split decision between WNT and Nightly). The year-over-year result was especially weak in Adults 25-54. ABC’s evening newscast was -6% in Total Viewers, and -16% in Adults 25-54. NBC Nightly News was -12% in Total Viewers, and -22% in Adults 25-54. CBS Evening News was -13% in Total Viewers and -28% in A25-54.

The averages for the week of Jan. 20, 2020: