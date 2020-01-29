Week of Jan. 20 Basic Cable Ratings: Fox News Has Most-Watched Week Since Oct. 2018

Fox News topped the basic cable landscape in total viewers this past week, averaging the largest audience in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart and in the prime time daypart.

Not only did Fox average more viewers last week than any other cable network, but it delivered its largest average weekly audience since the week of Oct. 2018, with 1.9 million and earned 339,000 in the 25-54 demo in total day.

In prime time, FNC garnered 3.4 million viewers, its most-watched week in that daypart since October 2018, and 545,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Hannity ranked No. 1 on cable news in the key measurements – Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 – while Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream won the 11 p.m. hour in those same categories, earning her 9th consecutive win in the demo and the program scored its 2nd highest-rated week in Total Viewers ever.

Airings of Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Cauvto Live, Justice with Judge Jeanine, and Watters’ World made up 22 of the top 25 cable telecasts in total viewers.

In fact, Watters’ World and The Greg Gutfeld Show each had their strongest Saturdays ever.

Co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier, The Story’s Martha MacCallum (Tuesday-Friday) and Cavuto on Saturday, FNC has averaged 2.38 million total TV viewers and 418,000 in the A25-54 demo from the opening day of the Senate impeachment trial (Tuesday, Jan. 21) – the 5th day of the trial (Saturday. Jan. 25).

CNN averaged 1.23 million total TV viewers and 314,000 A25-54 viewers from Tuesday–Saturday, while MSNBC averaged 1,713,000 and 265,000 demo viewers.

Speaking of MSNBC and CNN – They were among the 5-most-watched basic cable networks in prime time, and finished No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Total Day, thanks to each network’s wall-to-wall coverage of the impeachment.

When looking at cable news performance on a year-over-year basis, MSNBC, the 2nd-most-watched basic cable network of the week in prime time and in total day, was +3% in total day viewers, but -3% in total prime time viewers, -4% in the prime time demo and -3% in the total day demo.

CNN, while very high up on the basic cable food chain, was down in a number of audience categories vs. the comparable week last year: -15% in total prime time viewers, -2% in total day viewers, -17% in the prime time demo, and -6% in the total day demo.

Lastly, Fox News was +41% in total prime time viewers, +34% in total day viewers, +32% in the prime time demo and +32% in the total day demo vs. the same week in 2019.

Cable News Ratings (A25-54)

• FNC – Prime Time (545,000) and Total Day (339,000)

• MSNBC – Prime Time (352,000) and Total Day (207,000)

• CNN – Prime Time (318,000) and Total Day (233,000)

Basic Cable Top 5 – Prime Time (Total Viewers)

1. Fox News (3,412,000)

2. MSNBC (2,000,000)

3. TLC (1,176,000)

4. HGTV (1,173,000)

5. CNN (1,166,000)

Basic Cable Top 5 – Total Day (Total Viewers)

1. Fox News (1,904,000)

2. MSNBC (1,241,000)

3. CNN (868,000)

4. HGTV (719,000)

5. Investigation Discovery (644,000)

Basic Cable Ranker: Week of Jan. 20 (Total Viewers)

