Week of Jan. 18 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place; CBS This Morning Shows Growth From Prior Week

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split the morning ratings competition for the week of Jan. 18, 2021.

ABC’s morning show averaged 3.53 million total viewers and 929,000 adults 25-54 this past week, according to the most current data from Nielsen. The 3.53 million total viewer average represents +205,000 more than the Today show, and is flat compared to the prior week. GMA also averaged 929,000 adults 25-54.

Good Morning America—the most-watched morning show for 9 years and counting—is increasing its advantage over Today in total viewers to its largest in 5 years – since the 2015-16 season.

GMA may have won the week in total viewers (as it usually does), but Today marked 74 consecutive weeks as the top morning show among adults 25-54. A rather remarkable streak, I’d say. The NBC morning show averaged 968,000 adults 25-54 for the week,

CBS This Morning averaged 2.8 million viewers, which is +4% compared to the prior week. CTM also delivered +2% growth among adults 25-54.

GMA, as previously mentioned, held flat in total viewers, but is -5% among adults 25-54. Today show is up +1% in total viewers but -2% among adults 25-54.

Compared to the same week one year ago,  the ratings trend remains poor, particularly among the younger demo. GMA is down -7% in total viewers, and -17% among adults 25-54. Today struggled even more, -10% in total viewers and a whopping -21% among adults 25-54. CTM is -3% in total viewers and -14% among adults 25-54.

*Note: All 3 morning shows removed ratings for Monday, Jan. 18 , which was MLK Jr. Day. That in mind, ABC’s, CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on 4 days (Tues-Fri). This was also true for MLK Jr. holiday week in 2020.

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 11, 2021:

ABC NBC CBS
• Total Viewers: 3,531,000 3,326,000 2,823,000
• A25-54: 929,000 968,000 610,000

 

 

 

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/18/21), Previous Week (w/o 1/11/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/20/20). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 1/24/21 and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 1/26/20). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts. 

