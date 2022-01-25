Week of Jan. 17 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place, See Week-to-Week Growth in Key Demo

New week, similar trend on the morning show Nielsen ratings front: Good Morning America averaged more total viewers than the competition, while Today captured the most adults 25-54.

ABC’s morning show averaged 3.44 million viewers for the week Jan. 17, 2022, which is +105,000 more than Today and +885,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s average in total viewers is up less than +1% from the previous week (Jan. 10, 2022), but -3% from what it delivered in the year-ago week. GMA also averaged 888,000 adults 25-54 last week, which is -77,000 than its NBC rival but +324,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s delivery in the demo is the morning show’s largest in four months and +9% from what the show averaged the prior week. In addition, GMA ranked No. 1 on Friday in the A25-54 demo, posting its largest audience in the measurement (976,000) since May of last year.

On the downside, the 888,000 A25-54 average for the week is -4% versus what the show posted in the year-ago week.

NBC’s Today averaged 965,000 adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 17, which is +77,000 more than GMA and +401,000 more than CBS Mornings. The 965,000 average is +5% from what the show averaged in the demo the previous week—and less than -1% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Today also averaged 3.33 million total viewers for the week of Jan. 17, which is less than +1% from what the broadcast averaged the previous week—and less than +1% from what it delivered in the year-ago week. The NBC morning show also averaged more total viewers than the competition on Wednesday. All in all, a pretty solid week for the show overall.

CBS Mornings, on the other hand, averaged 2.55 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 17, which is +1% from the previous week, but -10% from the year-ago week. The morning show averaged 564,000 A25-54 viewers, which is unchanged from the prior week, but -8% from the year-ago week.

*Note: All 3 morning shows retitled for Monday, Jan. 17 , which was MLK Jr. Day. That in mind, ABC’s, CBS’ and NBC’s morning show weekly ratings averages are based on four days (Tues-Fri). This was also true for MLK Jr. holiday week in 2021.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of Jan. 17, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,436,000 3,331,000 2,551,000 • A25-54: 888,000 965,000 564,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/17/22), Previous Week (w/o 1/10/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/18/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 1/23/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 1/24/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.