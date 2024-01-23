Week of Jan. 15 Evening News Ratings: Evening Newscasts Continue to Deliver Week-to-Week Growth in Total Viewers

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir continues to win the evening news ratings race, and all three network newscasts delivered week-to-week total viewer gains for the second consecutive week.

Per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, World News Tonight drew its largest overall audience in nearly one year and its largest Adults 25-54 delivery in over nine months — since weeks of Jan. 30, 2023 and March 27, 2023 respectively.

ABC World News Tonight averaged more than 8.77 million total linear viewers for the week of Jan. 15, 2024, +1% from the previous week (the week beginning on Jan. 8) and the No. 1 program on across all of U.S. broadcast and cable television, excluding sports. ABC’s evening newscast also averaged 1.275 million viewers from the key A25-54 demo for the week, a solid +12% from the week before and good enough for its largest lead over NBC in the measurement in six months.

WNT shed only -6,000 total viewers (-0.1%)—and -11% in A25-54 viewers versus the year-ago week (starting on Jan. 16, 2023), as broadcast news’ unfortunate trend of shedding linear viewers from the year prior continues into 2024.

Nevertheless, World News Tonight has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 268 of the past 269 weeks in average total viewers—and 196 of the past 199 weeks among adults 25-54.

ABC World News Tonight was retitled on Monday due to coverage of NFL Playoff Wild Card game airing live across in prime time. ABC was also retitled on Wednesday due to NBA coverage in prime time, meaning the broadcast is only rated on three days this past week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday).

Second-place NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt hit an eight-week high in total viewers this past week, averaging nearly 7.34 million. That’s No. 2 across broadcast and cable, only behind World News Tonight, and +1% from the previous week, but -1% from the year-ago week. The broadcast also averaged 1.085 million A25-54 viewers for the week. That’s -1% from the week prior, but -16% from the year-ago week.

Additionally, according to data from Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals—and the YouTube Analytics Portal, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News earned an average of 775,000 views and 578,000 total viewers streaming via YouTube.

Separately, Sunday’s broadcast of NBC Nightly News was the No. 1 program in the week in the key A25-54 demo (excluding sports), with 1.9 million viewers from the measurement.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged nearly 5.44 million total viewers for the week of Jan. 15, 2024. That’s +2% from the previous week but -1% from the year-ago week. The newscast also averaged 790,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is +1% from the previous week, but -11% from the year-ago week.

CBS Evening News was retitled on Monday due to coverage of a rescheduled NFL Playoff Wild Card game airing live across in prime time. Evening News was rated on four days this past week, Tuesday through Friday.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of Jan. 15, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 8,771,000 7,338,000 5,438,000 • A25-54: 1,275,000 1,085,000 779,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/15/24). Previous Week (w/o 1/8/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/16/23). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.