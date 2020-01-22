Week of Jan. 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Averages Largest Total Audience, Today Show No. 1 Again in 25-54 Demo

As is traditionally the case (at least during non-Olympics weeks), Good Morning America and Today show split the morning show ratings race this past week.

GMA increased its year-over-year lead among Total Viewers by +45%, and earned its largest Total Viewers victory in more than 4 months (week of Aug. 26, 2019).

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year. In fact, GMA is more than doubling its advantage over Today versus last season (+104% – 92,000 vs. 45,000) to its largest in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

NBC’s Today ranked No. 1 last week in the key Adults 25-54 demo, which marks 210 out of the last 212 weeks the program has defeated ABC and CBS in the measurement. A wild streak if you think about it. Today is No. 1 in the ad-friendly demo 2019-2020 to-date.

CBS This Morning remained in 3rd place in all relevant audience measurements.

Compared to the same week 1 year ago (which also featured a split decision between GMA and Today), the ABC morning show was -9% in Total Viewers, and -10% in Adults 25-54. Today show was -11% in Total Viewers, and -17% in Adults 25-54. CBS This Morning posted the same year-over-year audience losses, -11% in Total Viewers and -17% in A25-54.

It’s also worth noting that due to breaking news on impeachment on Wednesday, Jan. 15, CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on 4 days (Mon-Tues and Thurs-Fri). ABC did not re-title and its ratings for last week are based on all 5 days of the week.

The averages for the week of Jan. 13, 2020:

Network ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,899,000 3,711,000 2,889,000 • A25-54: 1,197,000 1,212,000 724,000

