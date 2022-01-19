Week of Jan. 10 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place; CBS Mornings Posts Another Week of Ratings Growth

Good Morning America averaged more total viewers than the morning television competition, while Today captured the most adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 10, 2022.

ABC’s morning show averaged 3.425 million viewers for the week, which is +97,000 more than Today and +888,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s average in total viewers is -1% from the previous week (Jan. 3, 2022), and -3% from what it delivered in the year-ago week. The ABC morning show also averaged 816,000 adults 25-54 last week, which is -105,000 than its NBC rival, but+252,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s 816,000 delivery in the demo is down -2% from what the show averaged the prior week, and a whopping -16% from what it delivered in the year-ago week.

Highlighted by its 70th anniversary broadcast on Friday, NBC’s Today averaged 921,000 adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 10, which is +105,000 more than GMA and +357,000 more than CBS Mornings. However, that 921,000 average is down -3% from what the show from the previous week, and -7% from the year-ago week. Today also averaged 3.33 million total viewers for the week of Jan. 10, which is less than -1% from what the broadcast averaged the previous week, but +1% from what it delivered in the year-ago week. That’s back-to-back weeks of year-over-year growth for NBC’s morning show.

CBS Mornings had a nice ratings week. The broadcast averaged 2.54 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 10, which is +5% from what it averaged the previous week, and 564,000 A25-54 viewers, which is +10% from the previous week. However, compared to what it delivered in the year-ago week, CBS Mornings was down -6% in average total audience and -6% in A25-54 viewers.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 10, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,425,000 3,328,000 2,537,000 • A25-54: 816,000 921,000 564,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/10/22), Previous Week (w/o 1/3/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/11/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 1/16/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 1/17/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.