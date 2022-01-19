Week of Jan. 10 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains Go-To Newscast; Nightly News Cuts Into ABC’s Lead

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir finished the week of Jan. 10, 2022 as the No. 1 evening newscast, both in total viewers (9.03 million) and among adults 25-54 (1.73 million).

The newscast’s 9.03 million average makes it the second-most-watched TV show of the week, excluding sports, specials and syndie.

Additionally, ABC’s evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 162 of the past 163 weeks in average total viewers—and 92 of the last 94 weeks among adults 25-54.

World News Tonight shed -4% in total viewers and -4% in adults 25-54 from the prior week (Jan. 3). Compared with the same week in 2021 (Jan. 11), the trend was worse, with World News Tonight losing -13% in average total audience and -15% among adults 25-54.

World News Tonight took a second place finish on Monday, Jan. 10 among adults 25-54. However, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the newscast saw its largest single-day telecast win over Nightly News in Adults 25-54 (+577,000 – 1.92 million vs. 1.35 million) since April 16, 2020, based on regular telecasts.

Speaking of NBC, Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 8.055 million total viewers (No. 4 on all of TV, excluding sports, specials and syndie) and 1.45 million adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 10. Nightly shed -2% in total viewers and -6% among adults 25-54 from the prior week. Compared to the same week in 2021, it fell -5% in total viewers and -15% in adults 25-54.

On Monday, Jan. 10, NBC Nightly News marked its largest A25-54 win over World News Tonight since March 27, 2020 (+170,000).

Additionally, on YouTube, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News averaged 763,000 views and 610,000 viewers this past week. That’s according to data from Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals; YouTube Analytics Portal.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 5.79 million total viewers and 1.03 million adults 25-54 for the week of Jan. 10. CBS saw another week of evening ratings growth. The newscast improved +1% in total viewers and +1% in adults 25-54 viewers from the prior week, whereas ABC and NBC saw losses. However, CBS lost -8% in average total viewers, and -14% among adults 25-54 from the same week in 2021.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of Jan. 10, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 9,026,000 8,055,000 5,786,000 • A25-54: 1,733,000 1,454,000 1,031,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/10/22), Previous Week (w/o 1/3/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/11/21). Most Current: 2021-2022 Season (9/20/21 – 1/16/22) and 2020-2021 Season (9/21/20 – 1/17/21). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.