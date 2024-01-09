Week of Jan. 1 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Posts Week-to-Week Gains After Quiet Holiday Week

Below, the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news programming report for the week of Jan. 1, 2024. Fox News and MSNBC gained viewers after a low-rated holiday week, while CNN lost viewers (in most measurements) after what had been a solid holiday week powered by its New Year’s Eve Live broadcast. All three cable news outlets saw losses relative to the year-ago week, which featured live coverage of a four-days-long House Speaker vote.

NETWORKS:

With Nielsen live plus same day data for the opening week of 2024 is officially in, and its full-time weekday hosts back on air, Fox News Channel retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

In primetime, FNC averaged 1.65 million total viewers and 163,000 A25-54 viewers, up +52% and +34%, respectively, relative to the week prior. Fox’s 1.65 million viewer average is more than CNN and MSNBC’s combined total viewer average in the daypart. In total day viewing, FNC averaged 1.14 million total viewers and 129,000 A25-54 viewers, +25% and +18%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News ranks No. 2 in total primetime viewers (only behind ESPN and its highly-rated live college football broadcasts), No. 10 in the primetime demo (tied with Bravo), No. 2 in total day viewers (behind ESPN) and No. 4 in the total day demo for the week of Jan. 1, 2024.

MSNBC saw week-to-week viewer gains after one experiencing one of its lowest-rated weeks in several years. In primetime, the network averaged 881,000 total viewers but just 78,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo during the week of Jan. 1. That’s +33% and +44%, respectively, from what the network drew the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 671,000 total viewers and 62,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Jan. 1. That’s +25% and +13%, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished the week ranked No. 4 in total primetime viewers, No. 32 in the primetime demo (tied with sibling NBCU network Oxygen), No. 3 in total day viewers and No. 28 in the total day demo (tied with FXX).

CNN, on the other hand, shed viewers after its highly-rated New Year’s Eve Live broadcast. The network averaged 540,000 total primetime viewers and 107,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of Jan. 1, 2024. That’s -9% and -30%, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week prior. In total day, CNN did post week-to-week gains in total viewers (+2%), but shed A25-54 viewers (-11%).

A week after beating Fox News in the primetime demo, CNN dropped to second on cable news in the measurement, and finished No. 24 among all basic cable networks. CNN finished No. 14 in total primetime viewers, No. 5 in total day viewers and No. 14 in the total day demo.

Fox, MSNBC and CNN were all down relative to the opening week of 2023. FNC shed -20% in total primetime viewers, -35% in the primetime demo, -21% in total day viewers and -32% in the total day demo. MSNBC shed -36% in total primetime viewers, -53% in the primetime demo, -29% in total day viewers and -48% in the total day demo. CNN shed -41% in total primetime viewers, -48% in the primetime demo, -38% in total day viewers and -45% in the total day demo vs. House Speaker vote week.

Week of Jan. 1 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,650,000 881,000 540,000 • A25-54: 163,000 78,000 107,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,137,000 671,000 462,000 • A25-54: 129,000 62,000 84,000

Week of Jan. 1 Cable Ranker (Total Viewers)

Week of Jan. 1 Cable Ranker (Adults 25-54)