Week of Feb. 3 Morning Show Ratings: Today Show Wins Monday, Wednesday Across the Board; GMA Still Takes Week in Total Viewers

As is traditionally the case when it comes to the morning shows, Good Morning America’ averaged the largest total audience, while Today was tops in Adults 25-54.

GMA, No. 1 in Total Viewers for the season to-date, outdelivered Today by +94,000 viewers this past, more than doubling its lead year to year (+109%).

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year. In fact, the ABC morning show is more than doubling its advantage over Today versus last season (+116% – 97,000 vs. 45,000).

GMA is also cutting its season margin with Today by double digits in Adults 25-54 (-43% – 92,000 vs. 160,000).

NBC’s Today was the No.1 morning show last week topping Good Morning America in the key demo A25-54, which marks 213 out of 215 weeks as No. 1 in that key measurement.

GMA may have extended its margin of victory vs. the same week last year, but that certainly was not the case relative to recent weeks. In fact, Today won in Total Viewers on Monday and Wednesday. However, its margin of victory wasn’t large enough to unseat GMA as most-watched overall. The NBC morning show posted 4-week highs in both total viewers and the key A25-54 demo.

Versus the same week in 2019, ratings were poor. Today was -10% in Total Viewers and -12% in in the key A25-54 demo. GMA was -8% in Total Viewers and -5% in Total Viewers. The losses for CBS This Morning were losses. CTM, which was rocked by the Gayle King saga last week, was -11% in Total Viewers and a whopping -24% in Adults 25-54.

The averages for the week of Feb. 3, 2020:

Network ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,832,000 3,738,000 3,004,000 • A25-54: 1,159,000 1,264,000 743,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 2/2/20), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/3/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 2/9/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 2/10/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

