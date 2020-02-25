Week of Feb. 17 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Is No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 for 10th Consecutive Week

The winning streak for ABC World News Tonight continued this past week.

For the week of Feb. 17, the David Muir-anchored newscast averaged 9 million Total Viewers and 1.8 million Adults 25-54, per data from Nielsen. That’s +1.24 million Total Viewers, and +206,000 Adults 25-54 more than its NBC rival. It’s the 2nd-largest margin of victory of the season.

World News Tonight beat NBC Nightly News in both of the aforementioned measures for the 10th consecutive week. World News Tonight has been No. 1 in Total Viewers all 22 weeks of the broadcast season to-date, and No. 1 in Total Viewers for the last 65 weeks overall.

Additionally, WNT is leading CBS Evening News (5.699 million) by +3.16 million Total Viewers, its largest season advantage over CBS in at least 28 years.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt remained No. 2 in all relevant measurements. It was the No. 7 program across all of TV for the week of Feb. 17, excluding sports and syndication. Also, NBC and MSNBC co-hosted a Democratic primary debate last week, which delivered nearly 20 million viewers across the 2 networks, a record.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell remained No. 3 in the evening newscast hierarchy in all audience measurements.

Compared with the same week in 2019, the evening newscasts shed a significant percentage of viewers. The losses were particularly steep when it came to Adults 25-54. World News Tonight was -11% in the demo vs. the comparable week last year, while Nightly News was -20% and Evening News was -16%. In Total Viewers, WNT was -5%, Nightly was -12% and Evening News was -13%.

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 9,028,000 7,788,000 5,766,000 • A25-54: 1,808,000 1,602,000 1,122,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/17/20), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/18/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-2/23/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-2/24/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.

