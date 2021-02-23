Week of Feb. 15 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today, CTM Post Growth From Prior Week in Total Viewers

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split the morning show ratings competition for the week of Feb. 15, 2021.

Today marked its 78th consecutive week as the top morning show among adults 25-54, drawing an average of more than 1 million demo viewers, which is a six-week high.

Today also drew more than 3.5 million total viewers this past week, which is the show’s largest total audience since Thanksgiving week 2020.

Compared to the prior week, the NBC morning show grew +6% in total viewers and +4% in adults 25-54.

GMA averaged nearly 3.8 million total viewers and 966,000 adults 25-54 this past week, according to the most up to date data from Nielsen. The 3.8 million total viewer average is more than its NBC and CBS counterparts, is up an impressive +9% from the prior week. Its 964,000 adults 25-54 average is up a solid +13% from the prior week, and more than CBS but still less than NBC.

Good Morning America—the most-watched morning show for nine years and counting—continues to increase its advantage over Today in total viewers to its largest in five years—since the 2015-16 season.

CBS This Morning averaged close to 3 million total viewers for the second consecutive week. The program also averaged 675,000 adults 25-54, which is down -3% from the prior week. To be fair, the program was coming off a huge week, driven by a post-Super Bowl bump. A slight decline in the demo was inevitable.

All three shows fared well relative to the prior week, but they continue to shed viewers relative to the year-ago week; particularly younger demos.

Good Morning America lost -15% of its A25-54 audience but was only -1% in total viewers. Today lost -14% of its adults 25-54 audience, and was -6% in total viewers. Lastly, CTM lost -16% of its adults 25-54 audience, and was -6% in total viewers versus the same week in 2020.

Due to Presidents Day on Monday (Feb. 15), GMA, CBS This Morning and Today weekly averages are based on 4 days (Tue-Fri).

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Feb.15, 2021: