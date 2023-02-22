Week of Feb. 13 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Dominates Cable News Landscape Despite Ratings Decline

Fox News Channel was the again the top cable news network for the week in total viewers and adults 25-54, finishing substantially ahead of its MSNBC and CNN competition during the week of Feb. 13, 2023.

According to Nielsen live plus same day data, Fox News is also No. 1 overall in total primetime viewers among ad-supported basic cable networks, averaging 2.18 million viewers. With no State of the Union address to televise, FNC fell from No. 2 to No. 4 among ad-supported basic cable outlets in Adults 25-54 (280,000) this past week, finishing behind TNT (790,000), ESPN (389,000) and TBS (296,000). TNT and TBS’ primetime performance was driven by both networks presentations of the 2023 NBA All Star Game and the events surrounding it. (Worth noting that this year’s NBA All Star Game was the lowest-rated edition ever).

In total day, FNC again placed No. 1 overall in total viewers, averaging 1.45 million, and placed third in A25-54 viewers (191,000). ESPN averaged 218,000 and TNT averaged 205,000.

Fox News shed viewers from the prior week, which is expected the week after a highly-rated SOTU coverage. The network shed -13% in total primetime viewers, -22% in primetime A25-54 viewers, -6% in total day viewers and -7% in total day A25-54 viewers. Fox also trended in the wrong direction on a year-over-year basis — in total viewers and in the A25-54 category. Compared to the year-ago week (Feb. 14, 2022), the network is -11% in total primetime viewers, -21% in primetime A25-54 viewers, -7% in total day viewers, and -22% in total day A25-54 viewers.

Elsewhere in cable news land, MSNBC returned to No. 3 in total primetime viewers among ad-supported cablers, averaging 1.17 million total viewers this past week. The network placed second in total day viewers for the fourth consecutive week with 727,000. In Adults 25-54, MSNBC is tied for 25th in primetime, averaging 110,000 viewers — only -1,000 fewer than CNN. MSNBC finished No. 19 in the total day demo, averaging 77,000 viewers.

Compared to the previous week (Feb. 6), MSNBC shed -15% in total primetime viewers, -31% in primetime A25-54 viewers, -6% in total day viewers and -16% in total day A25-54 viewers. Relative to the year-ago week (Feb. 14, 2022), MSNBC is actually +9% in total primetime viewers, -4% in the primetime demo, +10% in total day viewers and +15% in the total day demo.

CNN also saw a steep drop, coming in at No. 14 in total primetime viewers this past week with a 544,000 total viewer average. The network dropped one spot to No. 5 in total day viewing with a 461,000 viewer average. In Adults 25-54, CNN ranks No. 24 among adults 25-54 in primetime, posting a 111,000 viewer average in the daypart. The network took No. 16 ranking in the total day demo, averaging 85,000 viewers from the measurement.

CNN shed -24% in primetime viewers from the prior week, -32% in the primetime demo, -8% in total day viewers and -13% in total day demo. Year-over-year, CNN is -5% in total primetime viewers, -8% among A25-54 in primetime, -5% in total day total viewers and -14% among A25-54 watching across total day.

Week of Feb. 13 2023 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,183,000 1,171,000 544,000 • A25-54: 280,000 110,000 111,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,446,000 727,000 461,000 • A25-54: 191,000 77,000 85,000

In terms of individual programming, The Five regained its status as the most-watched cable news show for the week, drawing an average of 3.36 million viewers at 5 p.m. during the week of Feb. 13. Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 3.30 million total viewers at 8 p.m., with Jesse Watters Primetime (2.80 million at 7 p.m.), Hannity (2.62 million at 9 p.m.), and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.46 million at 6 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

Carlson has the top show on cable news among adults 25-54, averaging 462,000 viewers from the measurement this past week at 8 p.m. The Five came in second with 398,000 viewers at 5 p.m., with Hannity (335,000), Gutfeld! (332,000) and Watters Primetime (316,000) rounding out the top five in the key A25-54 demo.

Fox News had the 13-most-watched cable news shows for the week. MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell ranks No.14 for the second consecutive week with 1.435 million at 10 p.m., and Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace moved up to No. 15 with 1.36 million at 8 p.m.

Additionally, Fox News had the top 15 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54.

