Week of Feb. 10 Morning Show Ratings: Today Has Finished No. 1 in News Demo 214 Out of Past 216 Weeks

ABC and NBC split the morning show ratings race last week, per usual.

Good Morning America was the most-watched morning show for the week of Feb. 10, averaging more than 3.8 million total viewers.

Season to date, GMA is the most-watched morning show for the 8th straight year after finishing as the No. 1 in Total Viewers for the last 7 seasons. In fact, GMA is more than doubling its advantage over Today versus last season (+138% – 100,000 vs. 42,000) to its largest in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

NBC’s Today was the No. 1 morning show last week in the key A25-54 demo, topping GMA and CBS This Morning. The win marks 214 out of 216 weeks at No. 1 in the measurement. Today also won in total viewers Thursday. Season to date, Today ranks first among A25-54 viewers.

CBS This Morning remained No. 3.

Compared to the same week 1 year ago, morning show ratings were less than stellar. Good Morning America was -7% in Total Viewers and -11% in Adults 25-54. Today shed the largest percentage of Total Viewers, -11%, and was -18% in Adults 25-54. CTM was -7% in Total Viewers, but -19% in Adults 25-54 vs. last year.

Numbers for the week of Feb. 10, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,837,000 3,699,000 2,986,000 • A25-54: 1,133,000 1,210,000 729,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 2/10/20), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/11/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 2/16/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 2/17/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

